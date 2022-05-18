Road to 200: Dollar’s marches to Rs197

The US dollar has been on a one-way path – upwards – against Pakistani rupee since the past week, and the trend continued Tuesday as it rose past Rs197 in interbank trading.

The greenback jumped to Rs197.75 at 12pm, a gain of Rs1.25 from its closing of Rs196.50 Tuesday.

In the open market, the dollar was being traded at Rs200.

Since the new government took to power on April 11, the greenback has appreciated by Rs14 in 36 days.

Experts say the economic and political uncertainty was fueling the dollar’s rise and hurting the rupee value. The market was looking towards ongoing talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan in Qatar.

The talks were being held to resume the $6 billion IMF program for Pakistan with a possibility of extending it by $2 billion.

However, unless the Fund announces assistance, the rupee will likely remain under pressure.

Exporters blamed for slide

Some of the currency dealers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman that the sustained slide was also caused by exporters who were not transferring the revenue generated by their exports to the government. This has pushed up the demand for foreign currency.

On Monday, the value of the US dollar increased by Rs1.65 in the inter bank market hitting Rs195.18, after touching Rs198.40 at one point. In the open market, the US dollar increased to Rs200.

PM’s meeting with forex dealers

Earlier this week, the government attempted to exert some control over the price of the dollar in the open market by reaching out to the heads of all the major exchange companies in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday held a virtual meeting with the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Malik Bostan, chairman Forex Association of Pakistan, said that he had told the premier that unless the government controlled the rupee value in the interbank market, forex dealers could do nothing to control the open market.

“If the US dollar depreciates by Re1 in the interbank market, we would drop the value by Rs2,” he said adding that the free market could be controlled by the forex dealers but the interbank market was under the central bank.

Wakilur Rehman reported Monday that the central bank has refrained from intervening in the interbank market so far.

Over the weekend, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, in a meeting held at the Finance Division, reviewed the exchange rate and discussed plans for ensuring its stability.

He assured forex traders that the government was firmly resolved to ensure stability in the forex market and that the government would take all possible measures to keep the rupee stable against the dollar, but without interfering in the market mechanism.

During the meeting, it was proposed that the exchange companies should be facilitated to increase the flow of remittances to Pakistan. Several other measures were also suggested for curbing outflows of foreign exchange from Pakistan through informal channels.