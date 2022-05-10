Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
PSX registers slight gains a day after bears run amok

Investors become cautious in view of uncertainty

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday registered slight gains, a day after bearish trend were seen in the market.

Investors were cautious on Tuesday after Monday’s sharp decline and the KSE-100 Index gained 111 points after going up a maximum of 254 points during the trading session.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index fell by 1447.67 points to 43,393.14 points.

Experts believe investors operated with shaken confidence in view of the challenges faced by the country’s economy, including the current account deficit and consequent depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

