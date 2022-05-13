Pakistanis send record $3.1 billion in remittances during April

Pakistanis living overseas sent a sum of $3.1 billion to their loved ones in the country during April. This is the first time Pakistanis living and working overseas have sent such a large sum home in a single month.

Data released by State Bank of Pakistan on Friday showed that there was an 11.2% growth in the remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis from the previous month of March, when $2.81 billion were sent.

In contrast to the sum sent during the same period last year, there was an 11.9% growth from the $2.79 billion sent by expats.

The increase in remittances could possibly be due to the fact that it was Ramazan in April and it was Eidul Fitr at the conclusion of the month, leading to larger sums sent home.

Cumulatively thus far this fiscal year, July – April, Pakistanis have sent some $26.08 billion home. This is up 7.6% from $24.23 billion which Pakistanis have remitted in the same period last year, and 18.79 billion which was remitted in the same period in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Amongst the states who sent home the most money were Gulf states, who alone contributed around $1.68 billion.

Of the Gulf states, the largest contribution came from Saudi Arabia, with Pakistanis sending home around $707.2 million.

UAE was second with $614.1 million sent home. From within the UAE, Dubai saw the largest concentration of remittances of $467.7 million. Pakistanis in Abu Dhabi sent home $136.4 million. Pakistanis in Sharjah sent home just $7.2 million.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Pakistanis in Oman sent home $114.6 million, $103.7 million from Pakistanis in Qatar, $89 million from Kuwait and $51.5 from Bahrain.

Money sent home by Pakistanis living in the US, UK, Canada and other EU countries was cumulatively around $1.2 billion.

Of this, Pakistanis living in the UK sent the most money home, around $484.1 million and $345.6 million by Pakistanis in the US.

In Europe, Pakistanis living in Italy sent home $72.2 million, followed by Spain and Germany from where Pakistanis sent home $46.2 million each. Pakistanis living in France sent home $41.5 million while those in Greece contributed $33.5 million.

Pakistanis in Canada sent home $81.1 million while those living in Australia sent home $72.7 million.