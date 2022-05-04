Online buying may have changed Eid shopping forever

There was a time when making multiple trips to markets were the only effective way to find what you were looking for and online shopping seemed to be a nightmare. Then the pandemic struck and turned the web into a way for homebound consumers to purchase life’s necessities.

As shoppers gear up for this Eid, they were preparing for a season that looked noticeably different than two years ago. Lockdowns, restrictions, sops and fear are the few things that have made people shift from physical shopping to e-commerce but as online shopping became ubiquitous it also eased the rush hours in markets.

According to the traders, online shopping has significantly contributed to reducing crowds in markets because before the season they were expecting a sharp number of buyers in the market as this was the first season in two years without the Covid restrictions.

More than 60% of Pakistanis have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and the pace of new coronavirus cases has fallen to 0%.

People have been more inclined towards online shopping, giving traders more confidence to shift towards e-commerce. Mehmood Hamid, president of Small Traders and Cottage Industry, said it has been difficult to tell which trader did more business in outlets as many have been delivering the products from the godown.

Meanwhile, several markets had witnessed a number of buyers in the market in the last 10 days of Ramazan where people were busy shopping till dawn.

‘Eid season was satisfactory’

Sind Trader Union Chairperson Jameel Paracha was satisfied with the season shopping as compared to the last two years in the pandemic. He said lifting the Covid restrictions was a sigh of relief for all the traders as they had functioned in full swing and operated full-fledged.

“The business had also been profitable this season,” he added.

Mehmood, on the other hand, said this year the traders were free to move around the town, all the traders returned to their routines after “two frustrating years”.

‘Buying power was low’

Karachi Trader Union Chairperson Ateeq Mir has said the season experienced a good crowd but the buying power was low due to which buyers mostly preferred cheaper products. “The choice during the shopping was compromised and people had to struggle in different markets to get the right deal,” he maintained.

‘Less variety’

The buyers, meanwhile, have complained that this season the variety was outdated and had a shortage to some extent. Responding to the query, Paracha said this was mainly due to the rising value of the dollar which refrained traders from importing new designs.

The political turmoil and economic instability had also added problems to business decisions, he added.

‘Children, women buyers’

According to vendors, most of the purchases this year were for women and children, including ready-made garments, shoes, purses, toys, hosiery, artificial jewelery and cosmetics.

