Tuesday, May 3, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  01
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

No extension for Reza Baqir as SBP governor: Miftah Ismail

Finance minister says the govt’s decision has been told

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Source: Pakistan Today

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced no extension granted to Reza Baqir as State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) governor as his three-year tenure expires tomorrow (May 4).

Dr Baqir was appointed as the governor of the central bank by President Arif Alvi on May 4, 2019. He assumed his responsibilities on May 5, 2019.

The finance minister has revealed that tomorrow the three-year tenure will be expired. “I have spoken to him and told him of the government’s decision,” he tweeted.

He lauded Baqir’s efforts during the years.

“I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man [and] we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best,” he concluded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
miftah ismail Reza Baqir sbp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Govt mulls ‘fixing’ car prices in Pakistan
Govt mulls ‘fixing’ car prices in Pakistan
How expensive was Ramazan this year?
How expensive was Ramazan this year?
No extension for Reza Baqir as SBP governor: Miftah Ismail
No extension for Reza Baqir as SBP governor: Miftah Ismail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.