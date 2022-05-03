No extension for Reza Baqir as SBP governor: Miftah Ismail

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced no extension granted to Reza Baqir as State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) governor as his three-year tenure expires tomorrow (May 4).

Dr Baqir was appointed as the governor of the central bank by President Arif Alvi on May 4, 2019. He assumed his responsibilities on May 5, 2019.

Tomorrow Governor SBP Dr Reza Baquir’s 3-year expires. I have spoken to him and told him of the government’s decision. I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man & we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 3, 2022

The finance minister has revealed that tomorrow the three-year tenure will be expired. “I have spoken to him and told him of the government’s decision,” he tweeted.

He lauded Baqir’s efforts during the years.

“I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man [and] we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best,” he concluded.

