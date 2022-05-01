Labour Day: Why condition of labourers isn’t improving

May 1 is celebrated as Labour Day across the world to highlight and raise the voice for the rights of labourers.

Seminars, rallies, protests are organized but the labourers complain that all these things are meaningless as they are still facing the same difficulties like ever before.

Minimum wage: Fact vs fiction

Every year in budget, the federal and provincial governments in Pakistan announce minimum wage for labourers. Currently, minimum wage for a labourer is set at Rs25,000. How much of this is implemented in another story.

National Union Federation’s Secretary General Nasir Mansoor said that the governments announce minimum wage but it’s never implemented. The massive devaluation of rupee in last two years has also adversely impacted the salary of labourers.

The government is abolishing subsidies and pushing for increase in tax collection on IMF’s demand has made it further difficult for the working class, said Manoor.

Political parties and labour rights

Nasir Mansoor said that all the political parties talk about the rights of labourers but never take any practical steps.

No matter, who is in the power, the labourers are neglected as these parties are more inclined towards, he said.

No job security

Workers leader Saeed Baloch said that the factories often hire workers through third party system. This way, a labourer can be fired instantly even if he has given his whole life to the job, Baloch said.

Shakirullah, who used to work in a factory located in SITE area of Karachi till a few months ago, said he had worked in a towel for five years before he was fired along with 50 others. Worst, they were not given any reason.

Later on, Shakir came to know that this is how the companies change the workforce when they think that they can replace old workers with fresh labourers willing to work at lower pay scale. On the other end, workers who have been working for few years start demanding for increase in salaries among other things.

Right to union, social security and EOBI

According to Nasir Mansoor, less than 5 per cent labourers in the private sector are part of labour unions as workers don’t have the right to form unions.