Money

Index makes modest recoveries while climbing 607 points

Gains attributed to positive news on ADB, remittances

Posted: May 13, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

After a week of heavy losses, the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday made some gains, finishing the day 607.31 points higher, to close at 43,505.75 points.

The day started with the exchange of around 100 points behind the 43,000 psychological barrier at 42,898.44 points. Having hemoraged around 495 points on Thursday, initial investor hesitancy was apparent as the index, after making some early gains of 121.14 points to break past the 43,000 point barrier. But it was short lived as the index almost immediately started to decline to 42,858.44 points.

After a few spells of rising and falling, the index started to push up again to around 43,095.42 points on the back of news about the Asian Development Bank committing to providing around $1.5-$2 billion by the end of the calendar year.

Even though the index suffered a short blip, it rose further to 43,202.96 before the mid-day break.

When it resumed, it seemed investor confidence had been restored on the back of news about the country receiving record remittances and the index went on to achieve a high of 43,470.65 in some late Friday buying.

The bulls ensured that the index ended the day at 43,449.47 points, up 1.40% from the previous day.

The day saw some 207.55 million shares traded in 95,815 transactions which were worth Rs6.95 billion.

