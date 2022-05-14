Petrol prices likely to go up as IMF talks resume

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would begin talks on May 18 in Qatar, reviewing the latest economic developments in Pakistan and policy implementations, SAMAA TV reported Friday evening.

Talking to SAMAA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed, IMF’s representative to Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, confirmed that the 7th review meeting was taking place and said the staff mission will be reaching Qatar next week.

“The IMF team led by Nathan Porter will meet the Pakistani authorities on May 18 to go over the latest economic developments and policy implementation,” she said.

Shakeel said it was expected that the government would move ahead with hiking petroleum and electricity prices on May 15, before the meeting as the IMF has been seeking the reversal of fuel subsidies to revive the stalled $6 billion program and possibly extend it by another $2 and one year.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail-led Pakistani delegation, which comprises the State Bank of Pakistan interim governor, the finance secretary, and others, will hold week-long negotiations with the Fund.

Last month, addressing a press conference in Washington, IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour had urged Pakistan to bring its current account deficit under control.

The fuel subsidies were announced at the end of February by then Prime Minister Imran Khan, a week before the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan had said that the petroleum prices would not be increased until June.

Earlier in November 2021, then Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen announced that under the agreement with the IMF the petroleum development levy on petrol and diesel would be increased to Rs30 per litre.

