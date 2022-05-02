How expensive was Ramazan this year?

As Ramazan comes to a close, a lot of people looking back over the past month and managing their finances will be wondering just how big of a bite did the past 30 days take out of their pocket with the cost of most items, particularly foodstuff and consumables such as clothes and garments.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday showed that inflation – measured under the consumer price index (CPI) – in April, which was dominated by Ramazan and Eidul Fitr preparations, rose by 13.4%.

This was up from 12.7% recorded in March. According to PBS, last year during April – when Ramazan was only partially observed in the month, inflation stood at 11.1%. The bureau’s calculation determined that this year, inflation was 1% more than last year.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics obtains prices of 51 basic commodities from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country and concludes indexes based on this survey.

The data showed that urban inflation was higher at 15.1% compared to 12.2% for inflation in urban areas.

The sensitive price index, which measures the prices of essential commodities

The report suggested that in urban areas, items which drove up inflation most were tomatoes (51.53% increase month-on-month and 124.68% year-on-year), onions (42.83%), fruits (21.07% and 30.64%), vegetables (14.41% and 19.15%), cooking oil (11.35% and 60.07%), vegetable ghee (8.26% and 58.71%), gram whole (5.67% and 30.85%), wheat flour (3.45% and 18.34%), meat (3.25% 25.64%), mustard oil (2.31% and 61.72%), potatoes (1.43% and -20.73%), milk (1.27%) and pulse masoor (1.13% and 40.29%).

There was a decrease recorded in the prices of chicken (9.26%), eggs (4.51% and 19.42%), wheat (2.44% and +14.69%), pulse moong (1.52% and 25.94%) and sugar (1.48% and 9.67%).

With Eidul Fitr being celebrated at the end of Ramazan, goods and services associated with the festival also registered an increase, including, cotton cloth (3.95%), hosiery (2.47%), household equipment (2.42%), construction input items (2.30%), furniture and furnishings (1.39%), plastic products (1.36%), readymade garments (1.20%), motor vehicles (1.17%) and washing soaps/detergents/matchbox (1.16%).

This was backed by the trends in the wholesale price index – which grew 28.15% over the corresponding month last year, April 2021, and 3.16% over March 2022.

The main contributors to the increase in the wholesale prices included: fruits (32.18% month-on-month and 37.17% year-on-year), vegetables (15.87% and 56%), fabrics (7.47%), vegetable ghee (3.95% and 67.18%), fibre crops (2.45% and 81.34%), and pulses (2.17%).

The sensitive price index – which measures prices of 51 essential commodities – showed a combined quintile increase of 16.50 when compared to April 2021 and 1.06 from March 2022.