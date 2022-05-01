Honda, Toyota increase car prices by up to Rs580,000

Two of the leading car manufacturers in Pakistan, Honda Atlas Indus Motor Company (also known as Toyota Pakistan) have increased prices of their various car variants by up to Rs170, 000 and Rs580,000, respectively.

The new prices have taken effect from May 1.

Honda Atlas increased the price of its City and Civic series and BR-V. The prices of different variants of City and have been increased by up to Rs150,000.

Honda

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has said that it has increased the prince “in view of further increase in FOREX.” The Pakistani rupee has come under pressure against the US dollar as the country’s foreign reserved dwindled in recent month.

The company has notified the following prices which does not include freight charges and government taxes.

Honda City variants

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) 1.2L City MT 3,129,000 3,264,000 135,000 1.2L City CVT 3,249,000 3,389,000 140,000 1.5L City CVT 3,446,000 3,589,000 143,000 1.5L City Aspire MT 3,579,000 3,729,000 150,000 1.5L City Aspire CVT 3,749,000 3,899,000 150,000

Honda Civic variants

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Total Difference (PKR) Civic 1.5L Turbo MCVT 5,399,000 5,549,000 150,000 Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT 5,649,000 5,799,000 150,000 Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT 6,499,000 6,649,000 150,000

The price of Honda BR-V has been increased to Rs. 4,249,000 from Rs. 4,079,000 after ain increase of Rs. 170,000.

Toyota Pakistan

Toyota has also cited the rupee depreciation as its reason for jacking up the prices. The prices of Yaris variants have been increased by up to Rs160,000 and Corolla by up to 210,00.

Fortuner registered the biggest hike of up to Rs580,000, while Hilux Revo went up by Rs410,00.

Toyota Yaris

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Yaris 1.3 GLi M/T 2,899,000 3,039,000 140,000 Yaris 1.3 GLi CVT 3,109,000 3,249,000 140,000 Yaris 1.3 ATIV M/T 3,059,000 3,209,000 150,000 Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT 3,229,000 3,379,000 150,000 Yaris 1.5 ATIV X M/T 3,289,000 3,449,000 160,000 Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,499,000 3,659,000 160,000

Toyota Corolla Altis X

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Altis 1.6 M/T 3,749,000 3,909,000 160,000 Altis 1.6 A/T 3,929,000 4,099,000 170,000 Altis SE 1.6 A/T 4,309,000 4,509,000 200,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 4,299,000 4,499,000 200,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT 4,649,000 4,859,000 210,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,689,000 4,899,000 210,000

Toyota Fortuner

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Fortuner G A/T 9,499,000 9,959,000 460,000 Fortuner V A/T 10,949,000 11,459,000 510,000 Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 11,489,000 12,039,000 550,000 Fortuner Legender 12,099,000 12,679,000 580,000

Toyota Hilux Revo

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Revo E 7,059,000 7,359,000 300,000 Revo G 2.8 M/T 7,659,000 7,989,000 330,000 Revo G 2.8 A/T 8,029,000 8,379,000 350,000 Revo V 2.8 A/T 8,839,000 9,229,000 390,000 Revo Rocco 9,319,000 9,729,000 410,000

Toyota Hilux Single Cabin