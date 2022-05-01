Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Honda, Toyota increase car prices by up to Rs580,000

Two of the big three cite rupee value as the reason

Posted: May 1, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two of the leading car manufacturers in Pakistan, Honda Atlas Indus Motor Company (also known as Toyota Pakistan) have increased prices of their various car variants by up to Rs170, 000 and Rs580,000, respectively.

The new prices have taken effect from May 1.

Honda Atlas increased the price of its City and Civic series and BR-V.  The prices of different variants of City and have been increased by up to Rs150,000.

Honda

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has said that it has increased the prince “in view of further increase in FOREX.” The Pakistani rupee has come under pressure against the US dollar as the country’s foreign reserved dwindled in recent month.

The company has notified the following prices which does not include freight charges and government taxes.

Honda City variants

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
1.2L City MT 3,129,000 3,264,000 135,000
1.2L City CVT 3,249,000 3,389,000 140,000
1.5L City CVT 3,446,000 3,589,000 143,000
1.5L City Aspire MT 3,579,000 3,729,000 150,000
1.5L City Aspire CVT 3,749,000 3,899,000 150,000

Honda Civic variants

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Total Difference (PKR)
Civic 1.5L Turbo MCVT 5,399,000 5,549,000 150,000
Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT 5,649,000 5,799,000 150,000
Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT 6,499,000 6,649,000 150,000

The price of Honda BR-V has been increased to Rs. 4,249,000 from  Rs. 4,079,000 after ain increase of  Rs. 170,000.

Toyota Pakistan

Toyota has also cited the rupee depreciation as its reason for jacking up the prices. The prices of Yaris variants have been increased by up to Rs160,000 and Corolla by up to 210,00.

Fortuner registered the biggest hike of up to Rs580,000, while Hilux Revo went up by Rs410,00.

 

Toyota Yaris 

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
Yaris 1.3 GLi M/T 2,899,000 3,039,000 140,000
Yaris 1.3 GLi CVT 3,109,000 3,249,000 140,000
Yaris 1.3 ATIV M/T 3,059,000 3,209,000 150,000
Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT 3,229,000 3,379,000 150,000
Yaris 1.5 ATIV X M/T 3,289,000 3,449,000 160,000
Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,499,000 3,659,000 160,000

 Toyota Corolla Altis X

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
Altis 1.6 M/T 3,749,000 3,909,000 160,000
Altis 1.6 A/T 3,929,000 4,099,000 170,000
Altis SE 1.6 A/T 4,309,000 4,509,000 200,000
Altis 1.8 CVT 4,299,000 4,499,000 200,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT 4,649,000 4,859,000 210,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,689,000 4,899,000 210,000

Toyota Fortuner

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
Fortuner G A/T 9,499,000 9,959,000 460,000
Fortuner V A/T 10,949,000 11,459,000 510,000
Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 11,489,000 12,039,000 550,000
Fortuner Legender 12,099,000 12,679,000 580,000

 

Toyota Hilux Revo

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
Revo E 7,059,000 7,359,000 300,000
Revo G 2.8 M/T 7,659,000 7,989,000 330,000
Revo G 2.8 A/T 8,029,000 8,379,000 350,000
Revo V 2.8 A/T 8,839,000 9,229,000 390,000
Revo Rocco 9,319,000 9,729,000 410,000

 

Toyota Hilux Single Cabin

Variant Current Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR)
Hilux 4×2 4,609,000 4,819,000 210,000
Hilux 4×2 UP-SPEC 4,639,000 4,849,000 210,000
Hilux 4×2 Deckless 4,279,000 4,469,000 190,000
Hilux 4×4 6,109,000 6,379,000 270,000
Hilux 2TR 4,469,000 4,659,000 190,000

 

