Honda, Toyota increase car prices by up to Rs580,000

Two of the big three cite rupee value as the reason
Two of the leading car manufacturers in Pakistan, Honda Atlas Indus Motor Company (also known as Toyota Pakistan) have increased prices of their various car variants by up to Rs170, 000 and Rs580,000, respectively.
The new prices have taken effect from May 1.
Honda Atlas increased the price of its City and Civic series and BR-V. The prices of different variants of City and have been increased by up to Rs150,000.
Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has said that it has increased the prince “in view of further increase in FOREX.” The Pakistani rupee has come under pressure against the US dollar as the country’s foreign reserved dwindled in recent month.
The company has notified the following prices which does not include freight charges and government taxes.
|Variant
|Current Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|1.2L City MT
|3,129,000
|3,264,000
|135,000
|1.2L City CVT
|3,249,000
|3,389,000
|140,000
|1.5L City CVT
|3,446,000
|3,589,000
|143,000
|1.5L City Aspire MT
|3,579,000
|3,729,000
|150,000
|1.5L City Aspire CVT
|3,749,000
|3,899,000
|150,000
|Variant
|Current Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Total Difference (PKR)
|Civic 1.5L Turbo MCVT
|5,399,000
|5,549,000
|150,000
|Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT
|5,649,000
|5,799,000
|150,000
|Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT
|6,499,000
|6,649,000
|150,000
The price of Honda BR-V has been increased to Rs. 4,249,000 from Rs. 4,079,000 after ain increase of Rs. 170,000.
Toyota has also cited the rupee depreciation as its reason for jacking up the prices. The prices of Yaris variants have been increased by up to Rs160,000 and Corolla by up to 210,00.
Fortuner registered the biggest hike of up to Rs580,000, while Hilux Revo went up by Rs410,00.
|Variant
|Current Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Yaris 1.3 GLi M/T
|2,899,000
|3,039,000
|140,000
|Yaris 1.3 GLi CVT
|3,109,000
|3,249,000
|140,000
|Yaris 1.3 ATIV M/T
|3,059,000
|3,209,000
|150,000
|Yaris 1.3 ATIV CVT
|3,229,000
|3,379,000
|150,000
|Yaris 1.5 ATIV X M/T
|3,289,000
|3,449,000
|160,000
|Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT
|3,499,000
|3,659,000
|160,000
|Variant
|Current Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Altis 1.6 M/T
|3,749,000
|3,909,000
|160,000
|Altis 1.6 A/T
|3,929,000
|4,099,000
|170,000
|Altis SE 1.6 A/T
|4,309,000
|4,509,000
|200,000
|Altis 1.8 CVT
|4,299,000
|4,499,000
|200,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT
|4,649,000
|4,859,000
|210,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior
|4,689,000
|4,899,000
|210,000
|Variant
|Current Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Fortuner G A/T
|9,499,000
|9,959,000
|460,000
|Fortuner V A/T
|10,949,000
|11,459,000
|510,000
|Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T
|11,489,000
|12,039,000
|550,000
|Fortuner Legender
|12,099,000
|12,679,000
|580,000
|Variant
|Current Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Revo E
|7,059,000
|7,359,000
|300,000
|Revo G 2.8 M/T
|7,659,000
|7,989,000
|330,000
|Revo G 2.8 A/T
|8,029,000
|8,379,000
|350,000
|Revo V 2.8 A/T
|8,839,000
|9,229,000
|390,000
|Revo Rocco
|9,319,000
|9,729,000
|410,000
|Variant
|Current Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Hilux 4×2
|4,609,000
|4,819,000
|210,000
|Hilux 4×2 UP-SPEC
|4,639,000
|4,849,000
|210,000
|Hilux 4×2 Deckless
|4,279,000
|4,469,000
|190,000
|Hilux 4×4
|6,109,000
|6,379,000
|270,000
|Hilux 2TR
|4,469,000
|4,659,000
|190,000