Dr Murtaza Syed takes over as acting SBP governor

Dr Murtaza Syed, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has taken over as acting Governor SBP after the federal government decided not to extend the tenure of Dr Reza Baqir.

He will work as interim governor till the government appoints new central bank chief.

Dr Baqir, who’s three-tenure long tenure came to an end Wednesday, was appointed by President Arif Alvi on the advice of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

As the term of Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir has come to an end, as per law the senior most Deputy Governor takes over until. Therefore Dr Murtaza Syed, an eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience, will take over as Governor SBP. I wish him the best in his new role. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 4, 2022

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said that as per the law, the senior most deputy director SBP takes over until a new governor is appointed. Ismail said Dr Syed is an “eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience.”

Who is Dr Murtaza Syed?

Dr Murtaza Syed was appointed as Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan fro three years in January 2020.

Dr Syed, who holds a PhD in economics from Nuffield College at the University of Oxford, has over 20 years of experience in macroeconomic research and policy making.

Before joining the SBP, he worked with the IMF for 16 years where his last assignment was Advisor in the IMF’s Institute for Capacity Development.

Earlier, he was Deputy Division Chief in the IMF’s Strategy, Policy, and Review Department and was involved in IMF programs and surveillance of various emerging markets and advanced economies, including Colombia, Cyprus, the Euro Area, Japan, and Korea.

He also served as the IMF’s Deputy Resident Representative in China between 2010 and 2014 and as IMF mission chief to Macao.

Dr Syed started his career in the late 1990s as a Senior Policy Analyst at the Islamabad-based Human Development Center.

Who will be the next governor State Bank?

With Reza Baqir gone, the government has started looking for someone to head the central bank.

Noor Ahmed

The government has reportedly short-listed few names for the top. Those who are being short-listed for the job include senior bureaucrat and Asian Development Bank Executive Director Noor Ahmed.

In June 2021, former prime minister Imran Khan had appointed Noor Ahmed as Pakistan’s new executive director at the ADB for a term of four years.

Before this Noor Ahmed was posted as Economic Affairs Division Secretary.

Aurangzaib Khan

Another name that is being considered is that of Aurangzaib Khan. He is the President and CEO of Habib Bank Limited – one of the biggest commercial bank of the country.

According to his profile of HBL’s website, before joining the HBL, he was the CEO of JP Morgan’s Global Corporate Bank based in Asia. Aurangzaib Khan has international banking experience of over 30-years. He has worked in senior management roles at ABN AMRO and RBS based in Amsterdam and Singapore.