Dollar soars past Rs194 in interbank

The price of the US dollar against the rupee soared past the Rs194 mark, setting a new record in the process for the lowest value of the greenback.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that the rupee lost a further Rs1.65 in value to close out the trading day at Rs194.18 in the interbank.

In the open market, the dollar was reported to be traded at around the Rs195 mark. This is a break from recent trends with regard to the dollar in the open market where traders were charging a margin of as much as Rs1.5 per dollar instead of the usual margin of Rs0.30-Rs0.50.

Since the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took charge, at the beginning of April, the rupee has lost around Rs9.5 in value.

Govt measures fail to yield results

Over the weekend, the government had attempted to exert some control over the price of the dollar in the open market by reaching out to the heads of all the major exchange companies in Pakistan.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, in a meeting held at the Finance Division, reviewed the exchange rate and discussed plans for ensuring its stability.

He had assured forex traders that the government was firmly resolved to ensure stability in the forex market and that the government would take all possible measures to keep the rupee stable against the dollar, but without interfering in the market mechanism.

During the meeting, it was proposed that the exchange companies should be facilitated to increase the flow of remittances to Pakistan. Several other measures were also suggested for curbing outflows of foreign exchange from Pakistan through informal channels.