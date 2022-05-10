Dollar rate: The rupee loses another Rs1.13 in a day

With depleting foreign exchange reserves and economic uncertainty, the rupee continued its post-Eid slide on Tuesday, losing 0.6% of its value to close the day at Rs188.66.

In the interbank, the State Bank of Pakistan noted that by the end of the day, the rupee had lost Rs1.13.

In the open market, however, the rupee was traded at Rs189. Sources suggested that the currency dealers, whose margins are usually capped at 20 paisas, have started to charge as much as Re1 on every dollar traded.

The rupee had closed at Rs187.53 on Monday evening, having lost 0.48% of its value from the previous closing on Friday evening at Rs186.63.

Since the markets reopened after Eidul Fitr, the rupee has lost Rs2.97 against the US dollar in just three working days.

Forex Association of Pakistan Chairman Malik Bostan said that the reason for the rupee’s devaluation was the multiplicity of economic challenges faced by the country including widening budget deficit, trade and current account deficits, inflation, and delays in completing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for an extended loan program.

Tuesday’s levels, however, were not the lowest ever value of the rupee. In the immediate aftermath of the no-confidence motion and a constitutional crisis was created when former deputy speaker Qasim Suri had illegally rejected the motion.

The uncertainty had caused the price of one US dollar to rise to as high as Rs190 in the open market. But when the crisis was resolved, the rupee made a quick recovery.