Rupee’s weeklong streak against US dollar halted

A week-long streak of recording gains against the US dollar finally came to a halt on Monday as the rupee lost 99 paisas against the greenback.

With the country seeing its foreign currency reserves dip below the $11.3 billion mark, a yawning trade deficit and talks anticipated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume a stalled $6 billion loan agreement, albeit, with stringent conditions, the rupee finally lost some of its steam.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar gained by 99 paisas in the inter-bank to close at Rs182.54.

In the open currency market, the dollar made gains worth Rs1.30 to close at Rs 183.

Last week, the rupee enjoyed an unbroken streak of recovery against the dollar after the court-mandated vote of no-confidence was held against former prime minister Imran Khan. The cricketer-turned-politician lost out in the vote to the opposition’s Shahbaz Sharif who subsequently took oath as the new prime minister of Pakistan.

Buoyed by the return to parliamentary supremacy and the end of a constitutional crisis, the rupee gained as much as Rs6.63 against the US dollar in the inter-bank and 8.30 in the open market to close last week at Rs181.55, a loss of 0.54%.

Before the crisis emerged on April 3, the US dollar was worth Rs184.09. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had then rejected the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by invoking Article 5 of the Constitution and Imran subsequently advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies. This created a constitutional crisis which was only reversed after a five-member bench of the Supreme Court set aside the deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent direction from the President to dissolve the assemblies.

In the intervening period, the rupee lost nearly Rs4 to close at Rs188.18 until the top court’s verdict.

However, the rupee bounced back strongly in the aftermath of the SC verdict and recovered Rs6.63 by last Friday to close at Rs181.55.

On the other hand, the government is hopeful that the suspended talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resumes soon.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail stated that success in the talks is expected to fetch around a billion dollars from the international lender as its final installment of a $6 billion loan.

Meanwhile, economists say that further negotiations with the IMF could put further pressure on recovering monies, especially those spent on subsidising several sectors such as power.

This could mean an increase in the petroleum development levy with the negotiations likely to have an impact on the value of the US dollar.

