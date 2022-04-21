Rupee slumps against dollar, hits Rs185 mark

The value of the Pakistani rupee continued to be on the losing streak against the US dollar for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.

The local currency depreciated 0.80% and broke Rs185 mark. The greenback was traded at Rs185.92 in the interbank market while it settled at Rs186.20 in the open market.

Last week, the rupee enjoyed an unbroken streak of recovery against the dollar. Buoyed by the return to parliamentary supremacy and the end of a constitutional crisis after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the oath, the rupee gained as much as Rs6.63 against the US dollar in the inter-bank and 8.30 in the open market to close last week at Rs181.55.

However, the gains were reversed this week as Pakistan depletes its foreign reserve amid rising imports bill and subsidy on petrol and diesel price.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday vowed that the government would stabilize that rupee, which he claimed would not further depreciate.

Ismail is heading to the United States Wednesday night to hold talks with the IMF on the resumption of the Fund’s programme for Pakistan.

Although Ismail clearly stated that the government would stabilize the economy, experts believe the government may come under pressure to end subsidies during the talks with the IMF.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended loses on Wednesday as the latest round of rupee depreciation pushed the benchmark index down by over 390.20 points.

The fresh depreciation prompted renewed stock selling as investors reacted with panic to the latest development. As a result, the KSE-100 index, after a brief upward opening, dropped to an intra-day low of 45,943.16 points.

