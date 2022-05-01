Rupee depreciates against dollar as banks closed for Eid holidays

The Pakistani rupee faltered, once again, against the dollar after showing a mixed trend in the interbank market this week.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the value of the Pakistani currency depreciated 0.03% or 6 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market on Saturday. The dollar closed at Rs185.69 on its last trading session before the four-day Eid holidays. The banks will resume operations from May 6.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar recorded an increase of 10 paisas and is being traded at Rs186.50.

Earlier, the economic experts have been pegging the ease of the local currency to the improved foreign exchange reserves and positive talks with International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP have increased by $36 million in April to reach $10.89 billion, according to the data shared by the central bank.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.