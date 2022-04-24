Pasha suggests govt to focus on economic reforms strategy

Dr Hafeez A Pasha, former finance minister and economist, has said the agenda of comprehensive economic reforms strategy should be the topmost priority for the new coalition government.

“It is for the first time that we are having such a broad-based national consensus government and, thus, it needs to be taken as a golden opportunity to correct the economy and rationalize our taxation system,” he added.

The economist was talking at the roundtable meeting on “Immediate economic priorities of Pakistan” organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES).

Pasha lamented the fact that the current account deficit in the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year has reached $12 billion and could touch $18 to $19 billion by June 30, 2022. Thus, we would be needing $30 to $32 billion of financing every year to manage our transactions with rest of the world.

“Pakistan has been able to arrange $18 billion of financing in the first nine months of the current fiscal year whereas $15 to $16 billion will have to be managed in the remaining three months,” Dr Pasha projected while adding that about $5.5 billion decline in the foreign exchange reserves in the month of March 2022 has added further into our economic woes.

He suggested that while entering the negotiations with the IMF, we should ensure the IMF that we are going to pursue a comprehensive reforms’ strategy. The relief package should be targeted while all indirect taxes on basic food items including ghee, sugar, spices, vegetables, and tea, should be withdrawn.

Dr Pasha said, “long-term capital gains exemption should be withdrawn on property and shares while fuel adjustment charges should be removed only for the small consumers.” Besides, taxation should be on comprehensive income along with progressive taxation.

The SDPI executive director, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, highlighted that after COVID-19 the Russian-Ukraine Crisis has again triggered global recession and the issue of food security crisis.

“The issues that Pakistan is facing, especially pertaining to high inflation are linked with the global scenario,” he said. Dr Suleri maintained that the political instability would still remain a threat to our economy.

He suggested that the new government should try to strengthen social safety nets instead of unrealistic promises of reducing the inflation.

Renowned economist Mr Ashfaq Tola on the occasion asserted that to streamline the taxation system in Pakistan, we have to correct the fractured system of taxation. He said that the new government should take care of the inequity of taxes.

Senior economist Dr Aliya Hashmi was of the view that we need to look into the issues of Pakistan in a global perspective rather than a domestic one. Besides, we need fiscal consolidation as our budget financing requirements are now under new State Bank law which means the Government cannot borrow from the central bank and we have to rely on foreign financing.

