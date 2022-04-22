Friday, April 22, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  20
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase after nine weeks

The reserves improve by $36 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 17 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 17 hours ago

Artwork: SAMAA Digital/ Yawar Yaseen

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have increased by $36 million to reach $10.89 billion, the central bank announced Thursday.

According to the data shared by SBP last week, the reserves held by the central bank fell to $10.85 billion, the lowest level since June 2020.

In the same period, the reserves held by commercial banks recorded a dip of $19 million and stood at $6.16 billion.

After the increase, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $17.05 billion as of April 16, the central bank said.

The foreign exchange reserves were depleted as the country paid rising import bills amid high oil prices. Experts say the reserves should be equal to three months’ import payments but according to the report by Arif Habib Limited current reserves would cover imports for a month and so.

The declining reserves have been putting pressure on the Pakistani currency which lost value against the US dollar in the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The local currency depreciated 0.56% and closed at Rs186.97.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has left for Washington DC to renegotiate International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. Pakistan is expected to receive $1 billion in funds while paving way for access to another lending.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase after nine weeks, foreign exchange reserves, dollar rate today
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase after nine weeks
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase after nine weeks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.