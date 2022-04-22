Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase after nine weeks

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have increased by $36 million to reach $10.89 billion, the central bank announced Thursday.

According to the data shared by SBP last week, the reserves held by the central bank fell to $10.85 billion, the lowest level since June 2020.

In the same period, the reserves held by commercial banks recorded a dip of $19 million and stood at $6.16 billion.

After the increase, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $17.05 billion as of April 16, the central bank said.

The foreign exchange reserves were depleted as the country paid rising import bills amid high oil prices. Experts say the reserves should be equal to three months’ import payments but according to the report by Arif Habib Limited current reserves would cover imports for a month and so.

The declining reserves have been putting pressure on the Pakistani currency which lost value against the US dollar in the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The local currency depreciated 0.56% and closed at Rs186.97.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has left for Washington DC to renegotiate International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. Pakistan is expected to receive $1 billion in funds while paving way for access to another lending.

