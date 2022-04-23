Monthly current account deficit exceeds Rs1 billion

High commodity prices continued to put pressure on Pakistan’s balance of payments with its current account deficit – the difference between total cash inflows and outflows – exceeding $1 billion for the last full month of the outgoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

This was disclosed in data surrounding the Current Account Deficit (CAD) which was released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)on Saturday.

The current account deficit is the difference between the amount of money received by the country in the form of money earned through exports, remittances or loans against the money paid by Pakistan to other countries or entities including payments for imports and debt retirement. The wider the deficit the greater the pressure on an economy attempting to sustain itself by balancing earnings versus expenditures.

For Pakistan, the major sources of earnings include its exports and remittances from Pakistanis living overseas. Foreign loans and grants are also major sources of funds.

According to the data, the deficit for March 2022 stood at $1.028 billion. This was 198% more than the deficit during February when the deficit was $519 million.

The central bank stated that when compared to the same month last year, the current month’s deficit had increased by 179% with the current account deficit in March 2021 standing at $369 million. However, a month-on-month average for the ongoing fiscal year showed that the deficit was $500 million less.

Overall, the current account deficit for the first nine months of the current financial year July 2021 to March 2022, remained $13.169 billion, which is 4,689% more than the first nine months of the last fiscal year, July 2020-March 2021, which stood at $275 million.

SBP data showed that the biggest reason for the current account deficit was the ballooning import bill for goods and services which swelled to $7.176 billion in March. For the same month last year, the import bill stood at $5.392 billion.

In the ongoing fiscal year, the country has so far imported goods worth $53.8 billion, up from $38.062 billion in the same period in the last fiscal year. Pakistan had a total goods’ import bill of $54.273 in the last fiscal year. It also imported services worth $932 million in March and so far this year has paid $8.335 billion for services.

Overall, imports so far this year have cost the exchequer $62.131 billion.

By contrast, the country’s exports stood at $3.74 billion, the highest ever recorded in any single month. This is up from $2.616 billion in the same month last year and $2.888 billion in February 2022. During the ongoing fiscal year, so far, exports have amounted to $23.7 billion. Pakistan also managed exports of services worth $668 million in March 2022, up from $556 million in March 2021.

So far this year, Pakistan’s cumulative exports stood at $28.855 billion. Exports have seen a rising trend of 9% per month and 18% per annum.

The country also received $2.81 billion in remittances by overseas Pakistanis in March 2022, up from $2.723 billion in March 2021.

Cumulatively, workers have so far remitted $22.952 billion in the ongoing fiscal year, up from $21.436 billion during the same period last year. Month-on-month, there was a 128% increase in remittance inflow from February 2022 when $2.19 billion were remitted.

The major contributor to the growth in exports is the textile sector which has grown at a rate of 20% per annum. On the other hand, the biggest culprit in the increase in imports was oil, which increased by 68% on an annual basis and 49% on a monthly basis.

The total volume of oil imports for the last nine months rose to $14.81 billion, which is 96% more than in the same period last year.

It should be noted that the current account deficit is covered by foreign exchange reserves and the reduction in foreign exchange reserves requires foreign investment, loans and assistance.