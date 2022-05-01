Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

IMF: Soaring oil prices risk for corporate sector in Pakistan

Suggests countries to remain reliant on policy support

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File/ AFP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that surging oil prices in the global market stoked by the Russia-Ukraine war may lead to “corporate vulnerabilities” in Pakistan.

Most countries in Middle East and North Africa, including Pakistan, are already seeing a slowdown in economic growth from last year in the aftermath of the pandemic, and the impact will be amplified by the rising cost of cereals and fuel, it said.

Using a sample of nearly 700 firms from eleven countries, the IMF has assessed the non-financial corporate (NFC) sector’s liquidity and solvency risk and viability over the medium term under different stress test scenarios.

“The health crisis has exacerbated vulnerabilities in the corporate sector, though the effects are heterogeneous across the region,” the report stated.

“Small firms, which entered the pandemic in a more vulnerable position, would remain under high liquidity stress over the medium term, putting a substantial share of these firms’ debt at risk of default,” it added.

According to the report, the liquidity needs of firms in contact-intensive sectors have also worsened and would remain elevated in 2022-23. Oil-importing countries Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Pakistan took a hit.

The report suggested that some of the counties’ corporate sectors could remain reliant on policy support during the recovery phase and that structural reforms are critical to save distressed but viable firms from bankruptcy and ensure an efficient liquidation of “zombie” firms.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
imf
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rupee depreciates against dollar as banks closed for Eid holidays
Rupee depreciates against dollar as banks closed for Eid holidays
IMF: Soaring oil prices risk for corporate sector in Pakistan
IMF: Soaring oil prices risk for corporate sector in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.