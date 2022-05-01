IMF: Soaring oil prices risk for corporate sector in Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that surging oil prices in the global market stoked by the Russia-Ukraine war may lead to “corporate vulnerabilities” in Pakistan.

Most countries in Middle East and North Africa, including Pakistan, are already seeing a slowdown in economic growth from last year in the aftermath of the pandemic, and the impact will be amplified by the rising cost of cereals and fuel, it said.

Using a sample of nearly 700 firms from eleven countries, the IMF has assessed the non-financial corporate (NFC) sector’s liquidity and solvency risk and viability over the medium term under different stress test scenarios.

“The health crisis has exacerbated vulnerabilities in the corporate sector, though the effects are heterogeneous across the region,” the report stated.

“Small firms, which entered the pandemic in a more vulnerable position, would remain under high liquidity stress over the medium term, putting a substantial share of these firms’ debt at risk of default,” it added.

According to the report, the liquidity needs of firms in contact-intensive sectors have also worsened and would remain elevated in 2022-23. Oil-importing countries Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Pakistan took a hit.

The report suggested that some of the counties’ corporate sectors could remain reliant on policy support during the recovery phase and that structural reforms are critical to save distressed but viable firms from bankruptcy and ensure an efficient liquidation of “zombie” firms.

