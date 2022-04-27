IMF: Pakistan needs to reduce current account deficit

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour has urged Pakistan to bring its current account deficit under control as Finance Minister Miftah Ismail seeks the resumption of the Fund’s program for Pakistan with increased size and expanded duration.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the current account deficit has ballooned to $13.2 billion in the nine months of its fiscal year.

Addressing a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, the IMF director said the new government, which took over this month from ousted prime minister Imran Khan, faces enormous economic challenges, predicting the fiscal deficit will exceed 10pc of GDP at the end of the current financial year.

“The fund’s team will assess the policy priorities of the new government and the economic impact in the context of the war in Ukraine,” he added

Rating agency Moody’s expects the deficit to widen to 5% to 6% of the gross domestic product in the current fiscal year ending June 30, up from its earlier 4% projection, putting greater pressure on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves that have fallen to a critical level of under $11 billion.

“Over the last few months, we have been highlighting the importance of maintaining the current account situation under control … reducing the current account deficit,” Azour said.

The finance minister, Miftah Ismail, after his visit to Washington earlier this week, said that Pakistan has sought an increase in the size and duration of its $6 billion IMF programme.

