Gold rate in Pakistan, global market continue to slide

The gold rate in Pakistan and global markets receded in the third consecutive trading session on Monday after reaching to its peak in both the markets.

According to the rates compiled by All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association, the yellow metal fell by around Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to settle at Rs132,000 and Rs113,169, respectively.

On April 7, gold had reached the all-time high of Rs134,300 pet tola in the domestic market. In 2020, it peaked in the international market at around $2,063 per ounce.

The 24k-gold recorded a sharp dip of $26 per ounce in the global market and settled at $1,907. Since April 17, it decreased by $84 an ounce.

Jewelers are expecting a decline in the local market if the trend in the international market continues.

Silver price

Meanwhile, the silver price remains unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola and Rs1,303.15 per 10 grams.

