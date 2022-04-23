Gold price dips in Pakistan, global market

The gold price in Pakistan and global markets dropped on Thursday by Rs800 per tola and $12 per ounce, respectively.

A tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs132,700, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. In the international market, the precious metal settled at $1,933. Over this week, it recorded a decrease of $58 an ounce.

On November 16, gold prices touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce. Meanwhile, in the domestic market, it reached a record high of Rs132,000 on October 26.

In Pakistan, the per 10-gram price of the precious commodity settled at Rs113,769 after losing Rs686.

Silver price

Meanwhile, the silver price remains unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola and Rs1,303.15 per 10 grams.

