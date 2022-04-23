Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Gold price dips in Pakistan, global market

The yellow metal drops by $12 per ounce internationally

Posted: Apr 22, 2022
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The gold price in Pakistan and global markets dropped on Thursday by Rs800 per tola and $12 per ounce, respectively.

A tola of 24k-gold is now selling for Rs132,700, according to the All Sindh Sarrafa and Jewelers Association. In the international market, the precious metal settled at $1,933. Over this week, it recorded a decrease of $58 an ounce.

On November 16, gold prices touched a five-month high of $1,874 per ounce. Meanwhile, in the domestic market, it reached a record high of Rs132,000 on October 26.

In Pakistan, the per 10-gram price of the precious commodity settled at Rs113,769 after losing Rs686.

Silver price

Meanwhile, the silver price remains unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola and Rs1,303.15 per 10 grams.

gold price
 
