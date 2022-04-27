Budget deficit swells to 3.16t during July-March 2021-22

Pakistan’s fiscal deficit has reached Rs 3.165trillion in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021-22, according a report released by the finance ministry.

The government earned a revenue of Rs5.8t, while its expenditures stood at Rs8.4t.

The total tax revenues of the federal government from direct and indirect taxes stood at Rs4.82t, while the provinces earned Rs438b.

The government also pocketed Rs438b in non-tax revenues. The total collection of petroleum development levy in 9MFY 2021-22 remained Rs125b.

During the same period last year, the government earned Rs369b from the levy.

Government expenditure

Source: Ministry of Finance

A major chunk of the expenditures was spent at debt financing. The government paid Rs2.1t on markup payments.

The defence expenditures stood at Rs881b, pensions Rs395b, civil government’s expenditures Rs318b.

During the first nine month of the current fiscal years, the government dolled out subsidies worth Rs575b.

The federal government spent Rs452b on development expenditures and transferred Rs2.5t to the provinces.