Dollar rate: Rupee ends four-day losing streak

The US dollar on Friday faltered against the rupee after a four-day increase amid policy makers taking fresh measures to put a floor under the sliding currency.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the value of the Pakistani currency appreciated 0.14% or 27 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market. It is being traded at Rs186.70.

Meanwhile, in the open market, too, the dollar decreased by 30 paisas and closed at Rs187.20. Economic experts have been pegging the ease on the local currency to the improved foreign exchange reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP have increased by $36 million to reach $10.89 billion, according to the data shared by the central bank.

The declining reserves were putting pressure on the local currency which lost Rs5.42 against the US dollar in the four consecutive sessions this week before the recovering on Friday.

Experts say the reserves should be equal to three months’ import payments but according to the report by Arif Habib Limited current reserves would cover imports for only a month.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.