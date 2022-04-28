Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
HOME > Money

SBP orders banks to operate until Saturday before Eid holidays

Banks to remain closed for four days

Posted: Apr 28, 2022
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SBP/ File

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced four-day holidays for banks from May 2 to May 5 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the notification, all bank branches will remain open on Saturday, April 30 and the Eid holidays will be taken from May 2 to May 5.

Banks will ensure 24/7 availability of ATMs, Mobile Banking and Internet Banking, the notification read.

All bank branches, however, will deal with the public from 9 am to 2 pm, it added.

The astronomers have predicted that the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of May 2 so the Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Pakistan.

