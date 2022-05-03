Travelers on Jeddah airport could face delays: PIA

Jeddah airport authorities on Tuesday shifted all the international flights to the North Terminal due to “massive rush” of the travelers adding confusion on terminal.

According to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson, the national flag carrier has been making all possible facilities to the passengers facing delays in getting flights from Jeddah.

Explaining the prevailing situation at the Jeddah airport, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan in a press statement said that

“All airlines’ flights departing from Jeddah were facing extended delays,” PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said.

The spokesperson further said passengers at the airport were facing difficulties in check-in as there were only four boarding gates at the North Terminal that were insufficient to handle the increased number of travelers.

The delay, he said, could be expected in tonight’s (Tuesday) flights.

The management has issued instructions to provide all possible facilities to its passengers, while the national flag carrier’s officials in Jeddah were constantly in contact with the Saudi authorities.

“Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has been reviewing the situation so that the passenger’s suffering could be minimized,” he added.

Khan said the PIA management extended an apology to passengers in advance and hoped the passengers would understand the situation and cooperate with the national flag carrier.