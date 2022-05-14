Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
Samaa TV
Travel

Road traffic to Deosai reopens after eighth months

It is one of the highest tourist destinations

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: CREATIVE COMMONS

Authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan have reopened the road link to Deosai, the high-altitude plateau located between Skardu, Astore, and Kharmang in northern Pakistan and one of the highest tourist destinations in the country.

The road traffic has been reopened after eight months.

After the reopening of the road the land link between Skardu and Deosai has been reestablished, SAMAA TV reported.

It would allow around 33 villages to reconnect to the world.

The road to Deosai is blocked in almost every winter due to heavy snowfall in the region.

The mostly unpaved road is difficult to drive and requires special skills, though it leads to a place known as ‘the roof of the world.’

gilgit-baltistan
 
