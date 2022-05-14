Road traffic to Deosai reopens after eighth months

Authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan have reopened the road link to Deosai, the high-altitude plateau located between Skardu, Astore, and Kharmang in northern Pakistan and one of the highest tourist destinations in the country.

The road traffic has been reopened after eight months.

After the reopening of the road the land link between Skardu and Deosai has been reestablished, SAMAA TV reported.

It would allow around 33 villages to reconnect to the world.

The road to Deosai is blocked in almost every winter due to heavy snowfall in the region.

The mostly unpaved road is difficult to drive and requires special skills, though it leads to a place known as ‘the roof of the world.’

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.