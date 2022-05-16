Pakistan to start door-to-door anti-polio campaign from May 23

A nationwide anti poliovirus campaign would be launched from May 23, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has announced.

The decision to start a new campaign was taken after third poliovirus case within a year was reported from North Waziristan.

In a statement, the minister said the campaign would be launched across 156 districts in the country and not only in a few specific areas.

More than 340,000 children under the age of five will receive the vaccine.

“It’s every Pakistani’s national duty to ensure that their children and those around them were administered the polio vaccine without fail,” said Patel.

The government was committed to eradicating polio, he added.

The drive will continue till May 27.

Pakistan has reported three polio cases so far this year. All three cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

The first case was reported on April 22, the second on April 29 and the third on May 15.

The minister said emergency measures are being taken to curb the virus and he is personally monitoring it.

The three cases in 2022 came after the country reported just a single case in 2021. The case of wild poliovirus or WPV1 was reported in Killa Abdullah, Balochistan.