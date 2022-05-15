Pakistan begins testing inbound travelers from Gulf countries for coronavirus

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has restarted Covid-19 tests at the airports for people arriving from the Gulf countries.

The testing was resumed after Pakistan recorded its first case of a new sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The new variant is named “Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1”.

According to the notification issued by the CAA, the testing was being done on the directives of the health minister. Teams have been deployed at the Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports to conduct rapid antigen tests.

The passengers would obtain the results of these tests within 20 minutes.

Passengers with a positive test result will have to quarantine at their own expense. Meanwhile, those who test negative will be allowed to go home. They will have to stay indoors for a week.

New sub-variant of the coronavirus

Pakistan reported its first case of a new sub-variant May 9.

According to the ministry of health, the variant entered Pakistan through a person traveling from Qatar.

The person had mild Covid-19 symptoms and has since fully recovered. All the members of the patient’s family tested negative.

“The situation is under control right now but we must stay vigilant,” said the minister according to a government release.

The federal health minister said that the government was monitoring the situation and there was no cause for alarm.

After the sub-variant was detected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to immediately restore the National Command and Operation Centre.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) which was established in 2020 as the nerve centre for Pakistan’s unified response against the coronavirus ceased operations on March 31, 2020.

The then former NCOC Chief Asad Umer said the decline in the spread of the virus and the vaccination rates indicate people should return to normal lives.

“This institute which was established in an emergency situation [now] needs to be phased out,” said Umar.