Within a week, another Naegleria fowleri case has been reported in Karachi. A resident of Gulistan-e-Johar is battling for his life on a ventilator.

The city of lights which was already been struggling with malaria, diarrhea and cholera has been warned of a naegleria outbreak as the brain-eating amoeba once again has hit Karachi.

The thirty-year-old patient have been infected after the resident of Keamari died of Naegleria fowleri. The Sindh Health Department, however, has not formed any committee for the prevention.

Sarang Ali, 30, a resident of Karachi east was rushed to a private hospital on April 30 where the test results confirmed the virus Sunday.

According to the doctors, his condition has been critical and currently, he is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Jinnah Hospital’s Dr Umar Sultan said if Nigeria affects a person, it does not give them a chance to recover and the person dies within a week.

He said that the bacteria grow in freshwater during warm weather. The bacterium of Nigeria can be found in water stored in swimming pools, lakes, and underground water tanks which do not contain the required amount of chlorine. If bathed in the contaminated water, it enters the body through the nose and reaches the brain, and starts eating it within 4 to 5 days the brain gradually disappears, after which the patient dies.