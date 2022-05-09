Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
HOME > Health

First case of new Omicron variant reported in Pakistan

NIH urges people to get vaccinated

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Scientists in South Africa detected a new Covid-19 variant with multiple mutations—Photo: WHO

The first case of a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the new variant is named ” Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.”

“NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries,” NIH tweeted.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was closely monitoring the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“Currently, available evidence does not suggest differences in severity or clinical manifestations,” said the WHO.

The WHO urged the countries to be vigilant and conduct independent and comparative analyses of the different emerging variants.

According to the US health officials, the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant appears to be up to 27percent more contagious than the previous Omicron sub-variant.

It is responsible for approximately 36.5percent new coronavirus cases in the US, according to the Centre of Disease Control.

According to the CDC, the following are symptoms of a COVID infection:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

