Sindh lost 23 children to measles in 2022 so far

Even though the government claimed to have vaccinated all children in the province for measles, at least 23 children still lost their lives to the virus in the first three months of the year while 805 children continue to be affected by it, data has shown.

Experts have contested the Sindh government’s statement that it overachieved its vaccination objective and that further efforts are required in this regard.

According to data from the Expedited Program on Immunization – the main program responsible for vaccinating children against critical diseases – as many as 40 outbreaks (if five to six children close to each other contract the disease) of measles were reported in Sindh from January to March this year.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, in a news conference on Friday, had confirmed that as many as 805 children were currently suffering from measles in the 19 districts of Sindh, including Karachi. She also announced a fresh week-long immunization campaign which commences on Sunday, April 24 and continues until April 30.

Last November, the government had run a 12-day vaccination campaign from November 15-27, targeting some 19 million children across the province between the ages of nine months and 15 years. At the end of the campaign, EPI officials claimed to have completed 103% vaccination coverage.

A third-party, independent survey ascertained the vaccination drive’s coverage efficacy to be around 91%.

However, experts disputed this figure and warned that unless coverage was increased, measles could continue to pose a threat to children in the province.

Pakistan Pediatrics Association General Secretary Dr Khalid Shafi told Samaa TV that according to a 2018 survey, vaccination coverage in Sindh stood at 66%. The remaining, 30% of children are not fully vaccinated, while 4% of children have never been vaccinated.

He added that those children who have not been vaccinated against measles are at the greatest risk of it. Further, he said that poor nutrition or malnourishment in children contributes to a weakened immune system in children, leaving them more susceptible to diseases. Further, he warned that some children may suffer from complications due to measles leading to other diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhea which can also cause fatalities.

Any vaccination coverage level less than 90% is not acceptable as it will not ensure a sufficient level of preventable vaccination amongst children.

Noting that EPI allows only children up to two years of age to be vaccinated, he urged health officials to relax the rules for children who are five years of age or more and have not completed their vaccinations, to be allowed to get available vaccines.

Moreover, he urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated timely.

Paediatrician Dr Jamal Raza said that the government has been consistent in running immunization campaigns and has impressive statistics to show for it but the results tell a completely different story.

There have been very good campaigns in the past, and their results have been good. But this time, the results of the campaign are not visible.

The solution, he said, was to improve vaccine coverage, adding that parents must also play their part in getting their children vaccinated on time.

“Measles can cause complications and can even lead to pneumonia and encephalitis which can cripple a child’s immune system while it can also increase risks for tuberculosis,” he said, adding that “measles affects the whole system”.

He noted that if a child is malnourished then measles can be very dangerous for him and there is a higher chance of fatality. He added that those children who may not be malnourished but suffer from malaria can become malnourished due to the disease.

When asked about the matter, EPI Technical Director Dr Ehsanullah Khan told Samaa Digital did not immediately have any comments on the deaths which have occurred due to measles so far this year.

“Measles causes complications and then when these children become malnourished, the effects are amplified, which lead to fatalities,” he said, agreeing with pediatricians.

On the efficacy of the vaccine administered, Dr Ehsanullah stated that there is a delay between the administration of the vaccine and for it to become fully effective. “Immunity develops three months after the vaccine is administered, which is why if any case of measles is reported, we first administer the patient with vitamin A to boost their immunity,” he said.

