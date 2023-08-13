Preparations in full swing to celebrate 77th Independence Day

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Pakistan Muhammad Obaid Al Zabi in a message on Independence Day Pakistan said that it was an honor to celebrate the 77th Independence Day with Pakistani brothers and sisters.
The UAE’s top envoy in Pakistan said Pakistan-UAE relations have become ideal during the last few years.
“Our cooperation today has gone beyond economic matters,” Muhammad Obaid Al Zabi added.
“I sincerely wish further progress and continued success for the people of Pakistan,” he said.
The UAE envoy said that he prayed for peace and prosperity on Independence Day and beyond.
Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hasan Waqar Cheema Sunday imposed Section 144 within five kilometers radius of Noor Khan Air Base and New Islamabad International Airport.
SAMAA TV reported that section 144 will remain in force till August 15.
The authorities banned pigeon flying, kite flying, drone flying and the use of laser light along with compete ban on pillion riding, rallies, gatherings, processions, loudspeakers and display of weapons.
With the countdown to the 77th Independence Day underway, Pakistan is fervently embracing the patriotic spirit, adorning its streets, markets, and cities with vibrant displays of national pride.
Preparations have reached their zenith as the nation readies to commemorate the historic occasion on Monday.
A multitude of stalls have sprung up across the length and breadth of the country, proudly showcasing an array of national symbols. The striking tricolor of the national flag, fluttering bunting, commemorative pin badges, and attire in the emblematic green and white hues fill these vibrant displays. Shelves adorned with toys and other thematic accessories exude an air of festivity, inviting citizens to partake in the celebration.
As the clock ticks closer to Independence Day, eager citizens are seizing the opportunity to adorn their homes and surroundings with patriotism. National flags, buntings, portraits of the founding fathers, and evocative posters are making their way into homes, amplifying the spirit of national unity.
Buildings light up
The federal capital, Islamabad, has undergone a breathtaking transformation. Main thoroughfares are now adorned with a kaleidoscope of flowers and twinkling lights, infusing the city with an aura of enchantment. Carefully curated images showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry and iconic landmarks grace the streets, captivating the gaze of passersby.
Throughout the nation, the monumental gesture of hoisting the national flag remains a central theme. With unwavering reverence, the tricolor emblem will grace the facades of key public and private edifices, symbolizing the collective determination that birthed the nation.
In a culinary salute to freedom, numerous food establishments have unfurled their ‘Azadi’ deals, beckoning food aficionados with enticing discounts. Meanwhile, boutiques and stores have unveiled a captivating array of ‘Azadi’ attire, allowing individuals to express their patriotic fervor through fashion.
The airwaves resonate with resonant tributes, as both Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television transmit special broadcasts that celebrate the indomitable spirit of Pakistan’s heroes. These transmissions serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices that paved the way for the nation’s existence.
President Dr Arif Alvi has approved a remission of 180 days for prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.
The remission will be applicable to prisoners who are serving life sentences, as well as those who are aged 65 or above or have served at least 15 years of their sentence (male prisoners) or 60 or above or have served at least 20 years of their sentence (female prisoners).
Prisoners who were under 18 at the time of their conviction and have served a third of their sentences will also be eligible for remission.
It will not apply to prisoners who have been convicted of murder, espionage, terrorism, rape, robbery, theft, kidnapping, financial crimes, anti-state activities, or those who have caused loss to the national exchequer.
The remission is being granted under Article 45 of the Constitution, which gives the president the power to grant pardons, reprieves, and remissions of sentences.
On the occasion of Independence Day in Karachi, a Malir Court ordered against buying, selling and using of vuvuzelas in port city.
Vuvuzela is a small plastic musical instrument resembling a trumpet and blowing into it create loud sound.
Judicial Magistrate Malir Syed Anwar Ali Shah issued instructions to Station House Officer (SHO) Sharif Goth and Sachal and ordered Karachi Police to take action under Section 192 of the Criminal Code.
Judicial Magistrate Anwar Ali Shah said that action should be taken against those who sell and play vuvuzelas because people would be disturbed on Independence Day.
The vuvuzela has become a so common among youth and children who blow it to celebrate Independence Day.
On August 14, audiences will be treated to the first volume of the highly anticipated web series, “Fatima Jinnah: Sister, Revolutionist, Stateswoman,” directed by Danial K Afzal.
The series has already generated significant buzz since its 14-minute prologue release in 2022. The viewers will have the chance to delve into the life of Fatima Jinnah in three pivotal eras: her 30s during the pre-partition era, her 50s during Independence, and her 70s during the post-partition era.
Portraying the iconic “Madar-e-Millat” in each era are talented actresses Sundus Farhan, Sajal Aly, and Samiya Mumtaz, respectively. The first part of the series revolves around Fatima Jinnah as a devoted sister and unwavering companion to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. This segment will lay the foundation for her extraordinary and tumultuous journey ahead.
Director Danial K Afzal has kept certain aspects of the show under wraps, teasing that different actors will portray the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam and that audiences should brace themselves for unexpected revelations. The narrative of the web series is based on a book about “Madar-e-Millat” by Reza Pirbhai, providing a humanizing perspective on Fatima Jinnah’s life.
While the series will not follow an overtly patriotic approach, it aims to present Fatima Jinnah in a realistic and multi-dimensional manner, showcasing her as a human with both strengths and vulnerabilities. Comprising three seasons with 15 episodes each, the web series will be available on the digital platform “aur-digital,” offering a compelling insight into the life of one of Pakistan’s most significant and inspirational figures.
The nation today celebrates its 75th Independence Day or diamond jubilee of securing independence from the British Raj. On this occasion there are a host of events taking place around the country.
As the clock struck midnight, people streamed onto the streets in jubilant celebrations amidst bright fireworks. Key buildings have been illuminated across the country as part of the celebrations.
Early on Sunday morning, guards at the Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Mausoleum) and the Mazar-e-Iqbal (Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal) were changed.
In separate messages, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the country’s founding fathers in carving a homeland.
They also reiterated their resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and to make the country a model Islamic welfare state.
They emphasized the importance of working hard to realize the dream of Pakistan dreamed by the founding fathers and the importance of remaining united whilst guarding against internal division.
Below, you can find our special coverage of the Independence Celebrations, including exclusive reports and videos.
LISTEN: Announcement of Pakistan on August 14, 1947
As the clock struck midnight on the night between August 13 and 14, a radio broadcast was made from Lahore. The broadcasts, in English and Urdu, announced the creation of a new state in the Indian subcontinent.
The announcements not only ushered in a new state by the name of Pakistan but also determined the fate of millions of people in the new states.
Meet the founding heroes of Pakistan
As the nation celebrates its 75th Independence Day, thanks was offered for the sacrifice of the founding fathers to carve out a homeland free from the British and India.
However, not many are aware of many Pakistan Movement heroes and the struggle they made for the creation of Pakistan and then after Independence, to sustain the new country. Read more
SBP unveils Rs75 commemorative banknote featuring portraits of four founding leaders
All banknotes issued so far in Pakistan have only the portrait of Jinnah. On the new note, even the portrait of Jinnah marks a break with the traditional designs. Read more here
Google goes all out to celebrate Pakistan’s diamond jubilee
Google has always had a special affinity for Pakistan and it was expected that for the 75th Independence Day, it would do a little extra. And Google did not disappoint.
The search engine giant surprised visitors from Pakistan with a host of digital “goodies” on August 14, Independence Day.
Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode
In the days leading to his death, Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saw his health deteriorate. On doctor’s advice, he was moved to the picturesque hill resort of Ziarat in the hopes that the cooler climate there away from the heat and dust of Karachi will bode well for his failing health.
Take a video tour of this iconic building.
What was Jinnah’s true plan for Pakistan?
Through tragedy, calamities and triumph, Pakistan has managed to stay a constant in this world for the past 75 years. But what was the plan that the country’s founder had for Pakistan?
Pakistan’s sporting achievements
Ever since the country came into existence, Pakistan’s athletes have made a name for themselves in different sporting disciplines.
Be it cricket, hockey, squash or wrestling, Pakistanis have made their country proud by bagging numerous world titles and gold medals.
As Pakistan celebrates its 76th Independence Day, we take a look at the country’s achievements in the field of sports in major competitions. Read more here
75 interesting facts about Pakistan
As hundreds of stories dwell in Pakistan, many of them hold a unique importance in the country’s landscape and history.
PM Shehbaz vows to transform the country into ‘economic power’
Congratulating Pakistanis on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to transform the country into an economic power. Read more here
Performances at ‘Salam Pakistan Show’ enthrall audience
Performances of singers and artists during the “Salam Pakistan Show” left the audience spell bound on Sunday which marked the 75th Independence Day of the country. Read more here
Burj Khalifa bleeds green on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in green color on Sunday evening to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan or its diamond jubilee.
Videos on social media platforms showed 828-meter super scraper turned green with the appearance of a crescent and a star representing the Pakistani flag. Watch here
Independence Day celebrated at High Commission in Delhi
The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi on Sunday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan with patriotic zeal and fervor.
Aftab Hasan Khan, Chargé d’Affaires, raised Pakistan’s flag to the tune of the national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery’s Lawns.
Kashmiris defy restrictions to show their love for Pakistan
Despite the presence of huge Indian forces, police personnel, drones, and surveillance CCTVs, the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) raised Pakistani flags in several places at the stroke of midnight on August 14.
The people in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and several areas of Jammu region of the territory express their love for Pakistan. Read more here
World Cup
Pakistan have won the World Cup four times in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.
Olympics
The Green Shirts have won the gold medal in the Olympics thrice in 1960, 1968 and 1984.
Champions Trophy
Pakistan clinched three times Champions Trophy titles in 1978, 1980 and 1994.
Asian Games
Pakistan won the gold medal eight times during the Asian Games in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990 & 2010.
1992 - World Cup
Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup under the leadership of legendary captain Imran Khan by defeating England in the final by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
2009 - ICC World T20
Younis Khan led Pakistan to its maiden T20 World Cup trophy with the Men in Green defeating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.
2016 – Number one Test team
Misbah-ul-Haq received the prestigious ICC Test Championship mace for inspiring Pakistan to the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings for the first time since the current rankings system was introduced in 2003.
2017 ICC Champions Trophy
Pakistan outclassed India in the final by 180 runs to clinch the Champions Trophy. Sarafraz Ahmed was the winning captain at The Oval.
Asian Games
Pakistan women’s cricket team won the gold medal during the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.
Hashim Khan
Pakistan’s legendary squash player Hashim Khan won seven British Open Squash Championships between 1951-56 and 1958.
Azam Khan
Between 1959-62, Azam Khan claimed four British Open titles.
Jahangir Khan
Arguably the greatest squash player of all-time, Jahangir Khan won the World Open six times between 1981-85 and 1988.
He also bagged the British Open for 10 consecutive years between 1982-91.
He is also famous for winning 555 matches in a row during a five-and-a-half-year unbeaten run from 1981 to 1986.
Jansher Khan
Jansher Khan won the World Open title in 1987 and the same tournament seven consecutive times between 1989-96.
He also claimed the British Open six times between 1992 and 1997.
Olympics
Mohammad Bashir won the bronze medal during the 1960 Rome Olympics in the 73kg class. This was also the first individual medal for Pakistan in the prestigious games.
Commonwealth Games
Pakistan’s wrestlers have won 21 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Asian Games
Pakistan’s wrestlers have clinched six gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze at the Asian Games over the course of its history.
World Beach Wrestling Championships
Inam Butt won the World Beach Wrestling Championships during 2017 and 2018 in the 86kg category.
Mohammed Yousuf was the 1994 IBSF World Snooker Champion and the 2006 IBSF World Masters Champion.
Mohammad Asif won the IBSF World Snooker Championship title in 2012 and 2019.
Pakistan’s 16-year-old cueist Ahsan Ramzan became the youngest to win the IBSF World Snooker Championship title in 2022.
Pakistan is home to five of the world’s 14 mountains higher than 8,000 metres, and climbing them all is considered the ultimate achievement of any mountaineer.
All the local climbers who have summitted Pakistan’s eight-thousanders are listed here.
Commonwealth Games
Pakistan have won two gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Asian Games
Pakistan have won one silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Games.
World Cup
Pakistan won the 2020 World Cup while they have also ended up as runners-up on four occasions.
Asian Games
Pakistan have won two silver and six bronze medals at the Asian Games.
Olympics
Pakistan’s Hussain Shah is the only medallist in Boxing during the Olympics. He won a bronze medal during the 1988 Seoul Games.
Commonwealth Games
Pakistan have won one gold, three silver and four bronze during the Commonwealth Games.
Asian Games
Pakistan’s boxers have won six gold, 19 silver and 36 bronze medals during the Asian Games.
Commonwealth Games
Pakistan have won one silver and one bronze at the event so far.
Commonwealth Games
Pakistan has won three gold, three silver and six bronze at the Commonwealth Games.
Asian Games
Pakistan has bagged 14 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals at the Asian Games.
The Pakistani entertainment industry has left no stone unturned in creating brilliant masterpieces and gaining global recognition. They won several hearts in the past and are sparing no effort to be on the top in the following years.
Over the past 75 years, there have been moments when Pakistani entertainment has shone on the global stage and told the world that Pakistan is a lot more than just what people read in newspapers.
Pakistan’s Oscar moment: Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy
Pakistan received its first Oscars for the best documentary short subject in 2012 for Saving Face. The documentary had been directed by filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. She went on to win a second Oscar (Girl in the River 2016) and six Emmys and is the only Pakistani to have been recognized by the Academy. She also went on to bag six Emmys.
Grammys record: “Mohabbat” by Arooj Aftab
Pakistan is driven to greater heights not only by its brilliance but also by the emergence of fresh talent in the industry, for whom success knows no bounds.
Arooj Aftab is a Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist who bagged the Best Global Performance Grammy Award for her song “Mohabbat,” marking her the first Pakistani ever to do so. Our pride girl has been gaining honorable recognition for her work that fuses Sufi traditions with folk, jazz, and minimalism.
Following her recent win, Arooj has strengthened her profile with a debut performance at the renowned Coachella music festival, which no other Pakistani artist has ever achieved.
The attention was turned into a joyous moment for Pakistan when the singer’s “Mohabbat” made it to the list of former US president Barack Obama’s summer playlist favorites of 2021.
Globally viral: Coke Studio’s “Pasoori” by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
Talking about the most outstanding achievements, Coke Studio hit “Pasoori” by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has broken all records. This song has gained 320 million views on YouTube and has ranked third on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 list. The popularity, along with the classic combination of poetry, dance, and style, has made it the globally recognized song of 2022.
Whether it’s Britney Spears making button dosa to the music of Pasoori or Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt praising it for its essence, this song became a top trend on social media immediately after its release.
Scoring big at Cannes: “Joyland” by Saim Sadiq
Pakistani artists have frequently introduced ideas that defy preconceptions. Pakistani drama film Joyland depicts the life of every other family. This movie depicts a society in which cultural norms and generational differences have suffocated it, in contrast to Pakistani films that are typically dominated by stereotypical villains. When Joyland won the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” category at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, it made history for Pakistan. An extended standing ovation was also given to the whole cast and crew at the global arena. Additionally, it has also gotten an international nomination at IFFM, making Pakistan super proud.
Guinness World Record: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is considered a legend in Pakistan and the world of Qawwali. While he never really got the opportunity to shine on the world stage, even if he did impress in individual collaborations and fell short at the Grammys, he did make one mark globally. The Sufi qawwal held the Guinness World Record for the “Most Qawwali Recordings”, having recorded over 125 qawwali albums before his death.
Artistic Installation Imran Qureshi paints the roof of the Met Museum
Pakistani artists have always been very talented. You need not look beyond the likes of Sadequain or Gulgee for proof. But the fact remains that attaining globally recognized international moments to showcase those talents has been few and far in between. Artist Imran Qureshi got such a moment and did the nation proud by painting the roof of The Metropolitan Museum of Art “The Met” of New York City in 2013.
Wowing the world at Expo 2020: Rashid Rana’s design puts Pakistan on global map
In 2021, Dubai gathered the world at its Expo 2020. It was an opportunity to showcase talent and ambition before the whole world. That is exactly what Pakistan did. It was easily the most iconic Pavillion and it earned it the silver award for interior design and the Burj CEO award for best exterior design.
United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom on Sunday wished the people of Pakistan a very happy 75th Independence Day on behalf of the US government and its people.
The US Embassy in Pakistan released a video message of the ambassador, who recently took charge in Pakistan.
Ambassador Bloom started his message by saying “Assalam Alaikum.”
Talking about the relations between the two countries, he said Pakistan and US will have to face the upcoming challenges together in the rapidly changing conditions of the world.
Bloom added that a sustainable partnership and strong relationship has been established between the people and governments of both countries.
On the occasion, he mentioned the vaccine made for the global epidemic coronavirus, saying that “we have provided 77 billion vaccines to Pakistan during the last 2 years.”
The ambassador concluded that the US is also proud that both countries have strengthened their business and economic relations. “Not only that, but the US continues to be Pakistan’s largest export market.”
Pakistan’s national flag was hoisted for the first time ever in New York City’s historic spot at Bowling Green to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day.
According to a local media outlet, this is the same spot where the American flag was raised in 1783 after the British colonial flag was lowered.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams himself hoisted the Pakistani flag alongside the US flag as national anthems of the both the countries were played amid the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.”
Pakistan Consul General Ayesha Ali, top NYC officials and members of the Pakistani community attended the ceremony.
It is pertinent to mention that the credit for this event goes to America Pakistani Advocacy Group’s (APAG) President Ali Rashid who played his magic with NYC mayor’s office. APAG is a non-profit organization seeking to promote Pakistani ethnic identity through educational resources, career opportunities and personal advancements.
On the occasion, Mayor Adams, who is the second Afro-American mayor in history, congratulated the Pakistani people on the golden jubilee of their independence, wishing them “continued progress and prosperity.”
The second Afro-American mayor in history also praised the contributions of Pakistanis to the progress and development of the city. “We value diversity. We welcome everyone. We respect the rights of all—regardless of religion, immigration status, or gender identity.”
Pakistan Consul General Ayesha Ali also thanked Mayor Adams for the honor done to Pakistan. “A country which stands for peace and economic development and connectivity in the region,” she said. “I feel proud to see my country’s flag flying in the middle of this city.”
Ayesha said she is the second female Pakistani consul general and the first to be appointed to the post in the last 30 years.
Adeel Rana, the first Pakistani deputy inspector in the New York Police Department (NYPD) termed the occasion “a very proud moment for us.”
Asim Rehman, the first Muslim-American and the first person of South Asian decent to lead the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) said he felt proud as a Pakistani. He was appointed as commissioner and the chief administrative law judge of OATH by the NYC mayor.
APAG president Ali Rashid thanked the mayor for this gesture. “Pakistani community is the fourth largest ethnic community in NYC.”
As the clock struck 12 on the night between August 13 and 14, the city of Karachi erupted into Independence Day celebrations. However, some people resorted to aerial gunfire and left one person dead and another 23 wounded.
A ban on aerial gunfire could not deter people from putting others’ lives in jeopardy.
The dead and the wounded were moved to Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They included people of all ages from teenagers to the elderly.
Nek Mohamad, 50, was killed near Teen Talwar Underpass by celebratory gunfire.
Bilal Naseer, 28, was shot and wounded in Liaquatabad, Mudassir Saleem, 15, in Paposh Nagar, Syed Hamza, 18, Water Pump area, Afshan, 18, Orangi Town Market, Nadeem Hussain, 24, North Nazimabad, Murtaza, 18, New Town, and Altaf Ahmed, 50, was injured in PIB Colony area.
Thirteen killed as truk overturns on passenger bus
In Defense Phase IInear Rahat Milk Shop, Shazia, 35, was wounded in gunfire. In North Nazimabad near Saifee College, Rehan, 15, was injured.
Zeeshan, 15, was wounded in the Bara Board area, Sunny, 20, in Orangi Town No. 13, Ayaz Ahmed, 33, in Naya Golimar, Shahrukh, 26, in Shah Faizal Gulzar Society, Rizwan, 27, in Kemari, Sharjeel, 40, Native Jetty, Qabzoon Bibi, 30, Soldiers Bazar, Gul Mohammad, 50, in Liyari, Dildar, 58, Urdu Bazar, Alishah, 17, in Pan Mandi, Shah Zaman, 25, in Garden, Ayesha, 15, in Chakiwara, Zubaida, 20, Gulshah-e-Iqbal, and Fareed, 14, was shot and wounded in Liaquatabad.
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day with zeal and fervor. Beautifully lit buildings have been attracting the public overnight. Children are expressing their love for the motherland in different ways. Here are the the pictures of various activities being carried out throughout the country in light of the Independence Day.
Congratulating Pakistanis on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to transform the country into an economic power.
Addressing a national flag-hoisting on Sunday at the Jinnah Convention center, the premier once again stressed to hold a national dialogue and develop a consensus on the charter of economy by all the stakeholders to pull the country out of the prevailing situation.
“If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but for that, we have to strive day and night and prove to the world that we are no less than anyone in the world,” PM Shehbaz said.
The prime minister highlighted how torrential rains wreaked havoc in the country and many people lost their lives. He prayed for their departed souls.
In a message to the youth, the premier termed them as the future of the country. “Succeed in your mission by adopting hard work day and night.”
PM Shehbaz recalled how founder of the nation, Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had stated that everyone is free to practice their own religion in the country. He paid tribute to the elders of the country for rendering sacrifices for the independence of Pakistan and also remembered the services of (late) Abdul Sattar Edhi and (late) Dr Ruth Pfau.
The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president also launched the newly re-recorded national anthem composed with modern technology on the occasion of Independence Day. He is the second elected prime minister after Liaquat Ali Khan who will have this unique honor.
PM Shehbaz also thanked the information ministry and the Inter-Services Public Relations for their contributions to the re-recorded national anthem.
“Quaid-e-Azam zindabad,” he concluded. “Pakistan paindabad.”
The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians, senior military and law enforcement agencies’ leadership apart from people belonging to all walks of life.
Pakistan have a rich history in sports, producing several great athletes and icons in different games over the years.
As Pakistan celebrates its diamond jubilee, we take a look at some sporting personalities who not only had a significant impact on the country’s sporting history but also became global sporting icons in their own right.
Jahangir Khan
Jahangir Khan is a former squash player. He is widely regarded as the greatest squash player of all time, having won the sports’ top competition, the World Open, six times, and the British Open title 10 times (1982-1991).
In 1981, at the age of 17, he became the youngest winner of the World Open, beating Australia’s Geoff Hunt in the final.
He retired as a player in 1993. But by then, he had set a record for the most consecutive wins by any player in any sport - 555 wins, a record that still stands today.
After putting down his racquet, he went on to lead the global squash body, serving as the president of the World Squash Federation from 2002 to 2008. Later in 2008, he became President Emeritus of the World Squash Federation.
Imran Khan
Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is the former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team.
He began his international cricket career at the tender age of 18, during the Test series against England in 1971.
Imran had a storied career during which time he developed a reputation as one of the most utilitarian all-rounders the sport had seen till then. He continued to play until 1992, serving as the team’s captain intermittently between 1982 and 1992.
It was then fitting that in the last match of his career, he managed to win the sport’s biggest title, the Cricket World Cup. It turned out to be Pakistan’s first and only victory in that format of the competition.
Imran retired permanently from cricket six months after his last ODI, the historic 1992 World Cup final against England in Melbourne, Australia. He played in 88 international Test matches, scoring 3,807 runs in 126 innings at an average of 37.69 runs per innings, including six centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score was 136.
Considered one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, he scored 3,807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket and was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.
After retiring from cricket, Imran ventured into philanthropy and then politics. He founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was elected as the country’s 22nd prime minister in August 2018.
Javed Miandad
Javed Miandad is a former Pakistani cricketer, national team captain, coach and commentator. He is known for his unconventional style of batting and captaincy.
ESPNcricinfo described him as “the greatest batsman Pakistan has ever produced” and his contemporary Ian Chappell extolled him as one of the finest batters in the history of cricket.
Miandad represented Pakistan in Tests and One-Day Internationals between 1975 and 1996. He won accolades and applause from cricket historians as well as contemporaries. Miandad was ranked 44th among the best cricketers of all time by the ESPN Legends of Cricket.
He is widely known for his iconic last ball six against India in 1986 at Sharjah and for his contribution with the bat during the 1992 ICC World Cup.
After hanging up his playing gloves, Miandad went on to coach the Pakistan national cricket team on three occasions apart from holding key positions on the Pakistan Cricket Board.
In 2009, Miandad was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.
Jansher Khan
Jansher Khan is a former squash player who won a record eight World Open titles, and the British Open title six times.
Jansher Khan, dubbed as “the fastest man in squash” is widely regarded as one of the greatest squash players of all time.
He was ranked number 1 in the world of squash in January 1988. He maintained that ranking until January 1998, (513 weeks) (118 months) (9.8 Years).
His retirement in 2001 brought an end to nearly 50 years of domination of the sport of squash by Pakistan.
After retirement, he went on to head both, the World Squash Federation and the Pakistan Squash Federation.
Zaheer Abbass
Zaheer Abbas was a stylish and elegant cricketer who represented Pakistan in the 1970s and 1980s.
Zaheer first burst onto the scene in 1969 when he debuted for Pakistan in the longest format. In only his second ever Test, which he played against England, Zaheer smashed the English for 274 – the sixth-highest score by a Pakistani batsman in history.
He is the only Asian batsman to score 100 first-class centuries. He played in 206 first-class matches for Gloucestershire over 13 years, amassing over 16,000 runs.
Zaheer represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and 62 ODIs, scoring 5,062 and 2,572 runs respectively.
In his prime, he was a sight for sore eyes. His avarice for runs matched that of the Australian legend Donald Bradman. Perhaps that is why he was dubbed as the Asian Bradman.
In August 2020, he was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.
Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of the game. He is a former captain, coach and commentator. Many experts consider Akram to be the finest left-arm fast bowler in cricketing history dubbed the Sultan of Swing.
He made his debut in 1985 against New Zealand and finished with 10 wickets. Initially, his career was limited by a slope disorder in the late 1980s. But he made a comeback in the 1990s as a fast bowler with a greater emphasis on swing and reliable middle-order batting.
He played a crucial role in Pakistan’s success at the 1992 World Cup, while he also led them to the final, seven years later.
Alongside Waqar Younis, Akram formed a fearsome bowling partnership and at a stage, the duo were unplayable.
As a 35-year-old, Akram announced his retirement from ODIs, after the 2003 World Cup. Akram had earlier quit Test cricket in 2002.
He holds the record for the most wickets in List-A cricket (881) and is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in both formats of the game. In terms of ODI wickets (502), he is second only to Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (534).
Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar aka “the Rawalpindi Express” is the fastest bowler in the world. He was the first bowler who recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour, a feat he achieved twice in his career.
Though his numbers don’t do justice to his talent, when he was at his peak, it was a treat to watch. His breathtaking spells of fiery pace bowling, the way he made batsmen quiver in their boots with his blink-and-you-miss-it pace and bounce, was an unmatched experience.
Many legends of yesteryears found themselves on the receiving end of Shoaib’s blistering spells. Be it greats such as Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting or be it, or Sourav Ganguly. You name them and Shoaib has given that batter a taste of his medicine.
His most noteworthy performance was in 1999 in India, where he took eight wickets in the Asian Test Championship game in Calcutta.
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi is one of the greatest all-rounders of the game. The former national team captain enjoyed great success both with the ball and bat that won countless games for the country.
Afridi made his ODI, Test, and T20I debuts in 1996, 1998, and 2006, respectively.
Afridi was selected as leg spin bowler Mushtaq Ahmed’s successor in the ODI team for the four-nation Sameer Cup in October 1996. But Afridi also proved his explosive capabilities with the bat, scoring a century off just 37 balls, shattering the ODI cricket record for the quickest century.
His explosive batting style with bombastic sixes earned him the moniker of “Boom Boom”.
After being passed over for selection, Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket on February 19, 2017.
After being chosen to represent and captain the World XI against the West Indies in the 2018 Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge charity match, he briefly returned to international cricket.
He represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is, where he scored over 11,000 runs and claimed over 500 wickets.
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed is a former wicketkeeper-batsman and Pakistan national cricket team captain.
Sarfaraz was named as Pakistan’s T20 International captain following the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 in India, while he was named Pakistan’s ODI Captain on 9 February 2017.
Sarfaraz first rose to prominence after guiding Pakistan to win against India in the ICC U-19 World Cup final in 2006.
He was then called up to the national team to replace Kamran Akmal, who lost a finger during the one-day series between Pakistan and India in November 2007. He played his first ODI on November 18, 2007, in the final match of the series.
He became the first Pakistani cricket captain since the great Imran Khan to win a major 50-over world title. In June 2017, Pakistan went into the Champions Trophy as the lowest-ranked team and lost heavily against India to start off, but he guided the team to a red-hot streak to beat South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts England, and finally India, to claim the prize.
He became the youngest cricketer to be awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz - Pakistan’s highest civil award.
Younis Khan
Younis Khan is a former cricket batsman and captain of the Pakistan national team. A little unconventional in his batting, he went on to set a record for the most runs scored in Test cricket by a Pakistani.
His Test average is over 50 and is one of the few cricketers to score a triple-hundred in an international test match. Other key career moments include a famous double-hundred against India in India, and a brilliant rearguard partnership to clinch Pakistan’s 3-0 Test whitewash over England.
As a captain, Younis enjoyed success in leading Pakistan to the World Twenty20 title in 2009.
Younis walked into retirement in May 2017 after churning out 10,099 runs in 118 Tests. Not to forget more than a half-a-dozen thousand runs in ODIs as well.
He has also scored the most centuries by a Pakistani batsman in Tests, even more than Inzamam’s 25 and is the only player to score Test hundreds in all 11 Test playing nations.
Ali Sadpara
Ali Sadpara was a Pakistani mountaineer. His is not only a name but a motivational story that will last forever. He was the true definition of love, care, compassion, passion and dedication.
He climbed eight of the 14 peaks taller than 8,000 meters. His extraordinary love for the mountains and devotion to improving the lifestyle of his village is everything that is a significant part of his success story.
He was a member of the group that, in 2016, successfully completed the first-ever winter ascent of Nanga Parbat - The Killer Mountain, the ninth tallest mountain in the world. The group also comprised Italian alpinist Simone Moro and Basque alpinist Alex Txikon.
Sadpara, along with his 21-year-old son Sajid, teamed up with Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto for a joint ascent of K2 and left the highest camp on the evening of 4 February 2021.
Sajid was later forced to descend due to an oxygen regulator malfunction, leaving the other members of the team at the K2 Bottleneck, close to the summit. Sadpara, Sigurjónsson, and Prieto continued their ascent to K2’s summit, but did not return by night as planned, and were declared missing on 5 February 2021.
On 18 February 2021, Pakistani authorities announced that the three men were officially presumed dead. On 26 July 2021, three bodies believed to be of the missing mountaineers were found on the slopes above Camp 4. Sadpara’s body was found around 300 meters (980 ft) below the K2 Bottleneck.
Samina Baig
Samina Baig is a mountaineer and became the first Pakistani woman to climb the world’s tallest mountain Mt Everest and Pakistan’s highest peak, K2. She is also the first Pakistani to scale the tallest mountains on all seven continents (seven summits).
Samina was the first to climb the peak Chashkin Sar (above 6,000 meters) in Pakistan in 2010, which was later renamed Samina Peak after her. Samina Baig captured all of the seven summits at only 23 years of age.
Samiullah Khan
Samiullah Khan is one of the most spectacular former Pakistani hockey players. Known for his Panther-like speed, he was nicknamed, ‘The Flying Horse.’ Posing a threat to all sides, he was unstoppable.
He was a prize asset when Pakistan won gold medals in the biggest tournaments. This included two World Cups (1978 Buenos Aires, 1982 Mumbai) three Asian Games (1974 Tehran, 1978 Bangkok, 1982 New Delhi) and one Champions Trophy (1980 Karachi).
Samiullah captained the side which won the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games.
His exploits earned him the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2014.
Sohail Abbas
Sohail Abbas is one of the most creative and iconic former Pakistani hockey players. He was popular as the ‘King of the Drag Flick’, making him the ultimate penalty corner specialist. It was his speed and accuracy which made him the master of penalty corners.
He became the first player in the history of world hockey to score 300 goals. His total tally was also simply world-class, scoring 348 goals in 311 appearances.
Abbas won a gold medal at each of the 1999 and 2003 Sultan Azlan Shah Cups held in Kuala Lumpur. Sohail was also the top scorer in the 1999 competition, with 12 goals.
With five goals, he was also the top scorer in the 2003 tournament. Pakistan beat Germany 1-0 in the final at the Azlan Shah Stadium, on March 30, 2003. He also went on to secure a gold medal at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.
Sohail himself scored a goal in the final, courtesy of a penalty corner.
Mohammad Yousuf
Mohammad Yousuf is the former IBSF World Snooker Championship, 2006 IBSF World Masters Championship, and 1998 ACBS Asian Snooker Championship.
Born in Mumbai in 1952 he took a fancy to billiards.
At the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Johannesburg in 1994, he defeated Johannes R. Johannesson of Iceland 11-9 to win the title. In Amman, Jordan, in 2006, he defeated Australian Glen Wilkinson 5-4 to win the World Masters Championship. Furthermore, he took part in the Doha Asian Games in 2006.
Mohammad Asif
Mohammad Asif is a snooker player who represents Pakistan in different international tournaments. He is a two-time winner of the amateur IBSF World Snooker Championship.
Asif has won the IBSF World Snooker Championship title twice, in 2012 and 2019.
He alongside Babar Masih won the IBSF World 6-Red Team Championship in August 2017. They also won the Asian Team Snooker Championship in September 2018 in Doha.
In 2022 he turned professional. He is the first Pakistani player to graduate to the professional snooker tour after qualifying for the final of the inaugural Asia-Oceania Q School event in Bangkok, Thailand.
Mohammad Bashir
Mohammad Bashir was Pakistan’s most decorated wrestler and the only Pakistani wrestler to win an Olympic medal.
He won the bronze medal in the welterweight (73 kg) division of freestyle wrestling at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome.
In addition to winning four medals in the Asian Games, Bashir earned three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. These included a gold medal from 1966 Bangkok, two silver medal-one in freestyle and the other in Greco-Roman style in 1962 Jakarta, and a bronze from 1958 Tokyo.
His gold medals at the Commonwealth Games were won in 1958 (Cardiff), 1962 (Perth), and 1966 (Kingston). Mohammad Bashir participated in the lightweight class (70 kg) at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 1964 but could only advance to the third round.
The Pakistani government awarded Mohammad Bashir the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 1962 and a Pride of Performance Award in 1968.
He died on 24 June 2001.
Inam Butt
Inam Butt is a Pakistani wrestler. He is most known for winning the gold medal in freestyle wrestling against his Indian opponent, Anuj Kumar on points at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
The Gujranwala native also took home bronze at the 2014 Asian Beach Games, gold at the 2016 South Asian Games, gold at the 2016 Asian Beach Games, silver at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, gold at the 2017 World Beach Wrestling Championships, and silver at the 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship.
Butt won gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the 2018 World Beach Wrestling Championships, the 2019 South Asian Games, the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games, the 2021 World Beach Series, the 2021 World Beach Games, the 2021 Asian Olympics Qualifying Rounds, the 2021 World Beach Series, and the 2021 World Beach Wrestling Series.
In the 2022 Commonwealth games, he secured his second silver medal.
He also received a Pride of Performance award on March 23, 2019.
Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and India’s founder Mahathama Mohandas Gandhi could never come close due to the hardline stance adopted by each as they strived for independent states.**
This is a little of what audiences can expect when they go to see Anwar Maqsood’s last leg of his satirical trilogy, Saadhay 14 August. The play has been directed by Dawar Mehmood and produced by Kopykats Production, the play will premier on Independence Day, August 14 at the Arts Council in Karachi.
Anticipation for the show, which is the latest in a nearly decade-long series of theatrical shows penned by Anwar Maqsood as part of his long-running satirical commentary on the creation of Pakistan and the challenges it has faced after its creation, has been building steadily.
With the curtain for the show about to be raised, the production company has released a teaser trailer.
The trailer sports the main leads of the show, Jinnah and Gandhi and the show’s writer, Anwer Maqsood.
The trailer starts with a photographer hiding behind an early version of the camera, the ones where the photographer would disappear behind a dark shroud to keep the light from damaging the film and an accordion-shaped lens protruding from the front.
He invites Jinnah and Gandhi to share a bench so that he can take the picture.
While Jinnah and Gandhi oblige, they each only choose to sit on either corner of the bench, leaving a yawning gap in the middle.
This irks the photographer who asks them to “close the gap”.
Jinnah and Gandhi give each other displeasing looks and dismiss the idea, stating that this is the closest they have ever been, a comment harking to the philosophical differences between the two.
Gandhi accosts Jinnah, blaming his arrogance for the gap between the two leaders.
“I was a mahatma,” Gandhi says.
Jinnah, though scoffs it off, stating that he was a Mahatama only for the Hindus and for leaving out the Muslims of India in the cold, signaling the root cause of the divide between the two barristers.
Frustrated, the photographer motions to a passerby to come and sit on the bench and fill the gap left between the two South Asian leaders.
That passerby happens to be playwright Anwar Maqsood.
After uneasily taking a seat, Anwar Maqsood repeats the name of the play Saadhay 14 August, before repeating the date for the play, August 14.
Recent promo
The most recent promo of the play featured audio from British Viceroy Lord Mountbatten delivering a message from King George V. It is followed by audio from what sounds like Jinnah saying that “We want the divison of India into Hindustan and Pakistan because that is the only practical solution.”
It is followed by audio from Gandhi saying “I regard my self as a soldier, though a soldier of peace… it is complete independence that we want.”
Later in the promo, Jinnah can be heard saying Hindu India and Muslim India must be separated.
The caption for the promo reads:
“Those who were left behind are in misery. Those who were uprooted are in misery”
If you are interested in watching the play, you can purchase tickets for the play here.
Pakistan on Wednesday strongly denounced a move by the Indian government to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14. The day is marked as Independence Day in Pakistan and this year marks 75 years of the country’s existence.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Wednesday, the move by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allied extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi was termed “deplorable”.
“True to its characteristic revisionist agenda, the BJP-RSS led dispensation has again sought to hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” the statement read.
It added that the BJP government’s move was part of its divisive political agenda and that they are “wantonly attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through distorted interpretation of history.”
Terming the move as “mischievous”, the Foreign Office said that if Indian leaders genuinely care about the agony, suffering and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other minorities in India.
“The last seven decades have been replete with undeniable proof that India’s espousal of secularism was a sham.”
The statement added that today’s India is an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ that has no place or tolerance for other religious minorities, especially Muslims, who are faced with discrimination, persecution and political and socio-economic exclusion.
“The government of India is advised to desist from politicizing the events related to Independence and instead sincerely honour the memories of all those who sacrificed for a better future for all.”
As Pakistan woke up to commemorate its 75th independence day on Saturday morning, a number of Karachiites went to bed having celebrated the occasion on streets the previous night. This is how Karachiites have traditionally celebrated the day for last innumerable years.
The discussion on the menace of silencer-less motorcycles,
noise of bajas – which resemble vuvuzela horns – and the stupidity of aerial
gunfire has become clichéd now. Traffic gridlocks,
or rather mayhem, are also a regular feature every year on the night between
August 13 and August 14.
Still, the iconic image of this year Independence Day celebration has turned out to be a photograph of the 5-Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad. The image shows what looks like a traffic jam caused by people celebrating on the roadside. There are motorists, bikers, and pedestrians in this aerial photo that has gone viral over Twitter.
Reportedly the people in the image had gathered to watch the fireworks.
The luminosity is striking. The entire chowrangi, or the crossroad, spread over a large area basks in artificial light.
While the nearby apartment buildings speak for country's development, the minarets of a mosque in the corner testify to country’s Islamic ideology.
The image corresponds to a video shared by a twitter user, Annus Raza. The video captured the fireworks that began at exactly 12am.
Raza noted that none of the matwalys, as he described the jubilant crowd, had not been following Covid-related SOPs. "Covid19 was on sick leave during the last hour," he said.
Another twitter user Waqas Ahmed tweeted the same image with the caption, "Nothing.. just karachi waly at 5-Star on independence day."
Celebration elsewhere
Karachiites in other parts of the city also thronged the streets to celebrate the freedom.
Car with oversized flags and bikers with pillion riders flooded Shahrah-e-Faisal, the main artery of the city, driving either directions.
At several private events people celebration the day with cakes topped with the pictures of the national flag.
Karachi Street View, a YouTube channel, produced and published a 4K ultra HD video capturing celebrating at the I. I. Chandigarh Road in the heart of the city.
Shots, including a few taken by drone, show several landmarks of the city covered in fairy lights, wall scones and other types of lighting..
Pakistan is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today as the country continues to battle health, economic and regional challenges.
The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Friday morning. President Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the event.
The president, while addressing the ceremony, spoke about the many "successes" of the country in the battle against the novel coronavirus. "The world went in lockdown, but our PM decided that we can't impose it because of the poor people in the country." We thought about the plight of the daily wagers and labourers and took this risky step. Later, the world appreciated our effort and lauded our decision to impose a smart lockdown.
Pakistan was the only Muslim country to not close its mosques during lockdown. "We decided that Muslims are quite disciplined and asked them to maintain social distancing in mosques on their own." It was risky, but it worked.
He said that Pakistan will continue to support the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-autonomy.
The president specifically spoke about empowering women and giving them their inheritance rights. There are many people who continue to deny women their rights. Women have to be given freedom not because the West says so but because Islam gives them this right, he added.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said that Pakistan in the past seven decades has confronted multiple challenges with resilience. He said that the country needed reaffirmation of the pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
“While we celebrate this Independence Day, our hearts are profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are facing military siege since the past one year,” he remarked.
Pakistan would stand firmly with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self-determination and raise Kashmir's voice at all forums to sensitise the world about the threat to peace and security of the region posed by the supremacist RSS ideology pursued by the BJP government., he added.
A change of guard ceremony was held at Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum in Karachi. Pakistan Naval Academy cadets assumed ceremonial guard duty at the mausoleum to mark the Independence Day celebrations.
The answer is a matter of mathematics and semantics or word-meanings. It is the 74th Independence Day and the 73rd year of Pakistan’s existence.
We follow how the State or government calculates it. Consider: August 14, 1947 was Pakistan’s first Independence Day. That is what the Riyasat-e-Pakistan says. It named the first day of our existence as a country Independence Day. If you include our first independence day and count forward, we have had 74 Independence Days or Youm-e-Azadi.
According to this calculation, in 2020 we have our 74th Independence Day. But yes, if you counted the number of years of Pakistan’s “age”, it is indeed 73.
In that case, if we were to use the formula people use for their birthdays, our first year of existence wrapped up in 1948 when we became one year old. That would have been our first “birthday” like humans celebrate it.
The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Friday morning. President Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the event.
The president, while speaking at the event, specifically spoke about empowering women and giving them their inheritance rights. There are many people who continue to deny women their rights. Women have to be given freedom not because the West says so but because Islam gives them this right, he added.
He even listed the many "successes" of the country in the battle against the novel coronavirus. "The world went in lockdown, but our PM decided that we can't impose it because of the poor people in the country." We thought about the plight of the daily wagers and labourers and took this risky step. Later, the world appreciated our effort and lauded our decision to impose a smart lockdown.
Pakistan was the only Muslim country to not close its mosques during lockdown. "We decided that Muslims are quite disciplined and asked them to maintain social distancing in mosques on their own." It was risky, but it worked.
Global search engine Google has released a doodle on the occasion of Pakistan's 74th Independence Day.
The illustration shows the Khojak Tunnel, one of the country's oldest and longest underpasses.
The 3.9km tunnel was constructed between 1888 to 1891. The railway track that goes through Quetta crosses the Khojak Tunnel and goes all the way to the Pakistan-Afghan border town of Chaman, according to Google.
This is not the first time the search engine has paid tribute to Pakistan on its Independence Day.
Last year, it released a doodle of the Khyber Pass celebrating the country’s birthday. The Google doodle has also paid tribute to legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and writer Saadat Hasan Manto on their birthdays.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said that Pakistan in the past seven decades has confronted multiple challenges with resilience. He said that the country needed reaffirmation of the pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
The Pakistan Naval Academy cadets assumed ceremonial guard duty at the mausoleum to mark the Independence Day celebrations. The young men paid tribute to founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. A ceremony was also held at the tomb of Allam Iqbal.
As coronavirus cases in Pakistan decrease, people have started letting their guard down when it comes to precautionary measures.
With the Independence Day of Pakistan coming up on August 14, there is a risk of a spike in COVID-19 cases due to public gatherings.
The Government of Pakistan has agreed that “the events conducted in relation to Independence Day celebrations during Covid-19 can amplify the transmission of the virus and potentially disrupt the country’s response capacity.”
The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has listed in its recently released guidelines the degrees of risk different activities include:
Low: Virtual activities, events and gatherings
Medium: Small outdoor and in-person gatherings where people maintain a distance of at least six feet, wear face masks, do not share objects and come from the same local area
High: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow people to remain six feet apart, with attendees coming from outside the local area
Highest: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult to remain six feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area
SOPs for Independence Day events
Everyone should wear face masks
Hand sanitisers at entry and exit points
Thermal scanning of all participants attending the event
All surfaces must be frequently cleaned and sanitised with disinfectant
Bathrooms should be frequently cleaned and sanitised
Shared equipment (mic, speakers) must be disinfected after they are used each time
Consider pre-recorded speeches if frequent sanitisation is not possible
Ensure proper ventilation and keep the events outdoors
Use disposable gloves when handling and disposing of trash. Discard in a marked trash can. Do not disinfect or reuse gloves
Limit attendance or seating capacity for social distancing
Prevent people from crowding in waiting areas
Encourage people to stay at least six feet apart through signs or tape/ chalk marks
Flag-hoisting ceremonies should be restricted to government officials in their designated areas. Participation of community members, old people, students and children is not encouraged
The rope of the flag should be sanitised
Officials hoisting the flag should wear gloves and immediately discard them after hoisting
The story was originally published on August 12, 2020.