Biparjoy update: Evacuation underway as cyclone 470km south of Karachi

Jun 13, 2023

Biparjoy update: Evacuation underway as cyclone threatens coastal areas

Farwa Ali | Aslam Khan | Shahnawaz Ali
<p>Representational image</p>

Representational image

As the Biparjoy heading closer to coastal areas, the Sindh government has taken proactive measures and evacuation efforts have been set into motion, targeting residential areas and other human settlements located near the vulnerable regions of Badin and Thatta.

The cyclone’s path brings it within 470 kilometers of Karachi, meteorological reports indicate that the storm carries winds ranging between 180 to 200 kilometers per hour, heightening concerns for potential damage and risks to human life.

According to the latest update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Cyclone Biparjoy, also known as ESCS Biparjoy, It has weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,with w/speed of approx 140-150 km/h, 470 km South of Karachi,460 km of Thatta. It’s evolving sit&impact will only be certain with w/further dev of sys.

Read here: Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’

The cyclone is likely to continue moving north until June 14, and then turn northeast, crossing between southeast Sindh and Indian Gujarat on June 15 at noon.

The Met Office has classified Biperjoy as a severe storm, showing no signs of weakening. Winds in the center of the storm are blowing at a speed of 180 to 200 kilometers per hour, while the sea surface temperature ranges from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

However, waves have reached heights of 30 to 40 feet in the center of the storm.

Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin facing highest risk, evacuation efforts initiated

Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are currently facing the highest risk from the approaching storm, leading to severe fear and panic among the residents.

In response, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Minister Nasir Shah and DG PDMA Salman Shah, conducted an aerial visit to the coastal regions of Sajawal, Thatta, and Badin.

During the visit, the officials received a detailed briefing from the authorities regarding the impending cyclone. The briefing highlighted that the cyclone is expected to make landfall on June 15, with its impact gradually reducing by June 18. It was further said the Biparjoy’s impact would result in a 4 to 5-meter surge in the sea, potentially affecting areas far inland.

In preparation for the storm, evacuation efforts have been initiated. People from Bhagada Memon village in Badin’s zero point have already been relocated, while plans are underway to evacuate approximately 50,000 individuals residing near Shah, Jati, and Keti Bandar.

Notably, around 2,000 people from the islands of Shah Bandar have already been evacuated and moved to safer locations. However, there is concern regarding the lack of measures to evacuate residents living on offshore islands, leaving them vulnerable to impending danger.

However, residents in the aforementioned areas have expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of measures taken to initiate the evacuation of individuals living on offshore islands. This has left them in a vulnerable position, as they face the impending danger without necessary evacuation plans in place.

Furthermore, the absence of established relief camps raises significant concerns about the readiness to rescue and provide support to affected citizens.

Heavy showers forecast in Karachi

The impact of Biparjoy will keep the city hot, with the temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in the city is likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius today due to the cyclone. Additionally, the cessation of sea breezes will make it feel like 41 to 42 degrees. Strong winds are expected to blow in the city from June 13 to June 15.

Alongside the strong winds, there is a possibility of heavy showers in various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Mirpur Khas.

Seaview closed

The road leading from Seaview to Village has been closed to traffic due to the cyclone.

Both tracks of the road have been closed for traffic as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone.

Security measures

In light of Biparjoy, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Karachi commissioner to discuss security arrangements across the city. During the meeting, he issued the following orders to the administration.

  • Unnecessary movement of citizens should be stopped during hurricanes and expected rains.
  • Hospitals should be kept on high alert.
  • Municipal bodies and district administrations should keep the control room active 24 hours a day.
  • The concerned authorities should immediately remove the billboards from the city.
  • KMC, DMC, Water Board, and PDMA have made drainage arrangements more efficient.
  • Relief camps should be established in Ibrahim Haidari, Mubarak Village, and the surrounding areas.

Section 144 imposed in Karachi

Amid the cyclone threat, Commissioner Karachi has imposed Section 144 on going to the sea as the cyclone is about 910kms away from the port city.

According to the notification, bathing, and hunting in the sea will be banned, and fishermen in the sea are also at risk, the ban will be imposed from June 11 until further order.

Hospitals have been put on high alert in Balochistan

The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 across the coastal areas, and all hospitals have been put on high alert. In addition, the leaves of employees in all relevant departments have been canceled.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has instructed the Makran Commissioner and Kalat Commissioner to oversee the implementation of storm response measures.

Evacuation plans underway

A day ago, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that the areas of Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin face the highest risk from the storm.

He said he has also communicated with the Pakistani Army regarding the potential evacuation of residents in those areas, urging them to make necessary arrangements. The individuals who need to be evacuated have already been identified.

Approximately 8 to 9 thousand families are expected to be relocated to safer locations, preferably to paved areas.

While the exact categorization of the storm is unknown, the Sindh government is making every effort to address the situation. Instructions have been given to the commissioner in Karachi to secure billboards and other vulnerable structures.

He expressed his continuous coordination with various forces, including the Corps Commander Karachi, Hyderabad authority, and DG Rangers, to collectively face the natural calamity and minimize damage while preventing any loss of life.

Jun 13, 2023

How many people evacuated so far from Sindh coastal areas?

Aslam Khan | Samaa Web Desk

Sindh Chief Minister said that so far 6836 people out of 40800 have been evacuated from possible cyclone hit are coastal areas of the port city.

The district administration will continue to transfer the people of Thatta, Badin and Sjawal districts.

Sindh chief executive said that locals did not want to leave their homes, but there is no other option but to shift them to a safer place.

He appealed citizens to cooperate with the administration.

Below is the list of evacuated population from the possible hit areas of the Biparjoy cyclone.

Karachi coastal areas Population facing threat Evacuated people so far
Keti Bandar 13000 3000
Ghora Bari 5000 100
Shaheed Fazil Raho 4000 3000
Badin 2500 540
Shah Bandar 5000 90
Jati 10000 100
Kharo Chan 1300 6
Jun 11, 2023

PMD issues new warning as Biparjoy intensifies into extremely severe storm

Farwa Ali
<p>Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has intensified and is now heading towards Pakistan. PHOTO: MET OFFICE</p>

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has intensified and is now heading towards Pakistan. PHOTO: MET OFFICE

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials have warned that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), named Biparjoy, is likely to strengthen into an “Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm” (ESCS) within the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is projected to make landfall along the coastal belt of southeast Sindh, between the Pakistan/Rann of Kutch-Indian Gujarat coasts, on or around June 15.

Dr. Sardar Sarfraz, the Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) of Sindh, stated that favorable environmental conditions, such as high sea surface temperature, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence, could further intensify the system into an ESCS.

Read here: Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’

The cyclone currently lies in the east-central Arabian Sea, approximately 840 kilometers south of Karachi, 830 kilometers south of Thatta, and 930 kilometers southeast of Ormara.

According to the PMD, the cyclone’s maximum sustained surface winds are recorded at 130-140 km/hour, with gusts reaching 150 km/hour near the center. Sea conditions are reported as phenomenal, with maximum wave heights of 25-28 feet.

The projected track of Biparjoy suggests that it will move in a north-northeast direction toward the southeast Sindh-Indian Gujarat coast.

The PMD anticipates rain, thunderstorms, and heavy falls in southern/southeastern Sindh, including districts like Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, and Mirpurkhas, starting from the evening of June 13.

The cyclone’s high-intensity winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures, and a storm surge of up to 3 meters (8-10 feet) is possible.

Evacuation plans underway

Speaking to the media, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that the areas of Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin face the highest risk from the storm.

He said he has also communicated with the Pakistani Army regarding the potential evacuation of residents in those areas, urging them to make necessary arrangements. The individuals who need to be evacuated have already been identified.

Approximately 8 to 9 thousand families are expected to be relocated to safer locations, preferably to paved areas.

While the exact categorization of the storm is unknown, the Sindh government is making every effort to address the situation. Instructions have been given to the commissioner in Karachi to secure billboards and other vulnerable structures.

The CM stated when the storm would arrive, people will be urged to remain indoors to ensure their safety. The Sindh government is fully prepared and committed to dealing with the storm and minimizing its impact.

He expressed his continuous coordination with various forces, including the Corps Commander Karachi, Hyderabad authority, and DG Rangers, to collectively face the natural calamity and minimize damage while preventing any loss of life.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a similar bulletin, predicting Biparjoy to become an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) and make landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm on the Pakistani coast with wind speeds of 90-105 km/hour on the evening of June 15.

Experts draw comparisons between the track of Biparjoy and the devastating 1999 Pakistan cyclone, which resulted in thousands of fatalities and severe destruction along the southeast Sindh coast. They advise evacuating people from vulnerable areas to ensure their safety.

Read more: Death toll climbs to 25 as torrential rains, windstorms unleash havoc in KP

In response to the approaching cyclone, the Prime Minister has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to collaborate with the Sindh government and provincial departments to take necessary emergency measures. The PM also emphasized providing full assistance to people affected by rains and storms in Balochistan.

PMD forecast no respite for next few days in Karachi

On the other hand, the Met Office said that several parts of Sindh, including Karachi, will experience extreme heatwaves, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, the mercury may rise up to 40 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday. Due to the higher humidity ratio in the air, the heat will be felt even more.

However, there is a possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds in the city starting from the night of June 13.

Jun 09, 2023

Karachi on alert: Authorities ask people to ensure ration, medical kits to ‘survive’

Samaa Web Desk
<p>Cyclone Biparjoy</p>

Cyclone Biparjoy

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued alert for Karachi coastal area residents amid the fear that cyclone named Biparjoy may affect the port city.

The authorities said fishermen are advised not to venture out into the open sea from Monday, 12 June onwards until the system has passed over the Arabian Sea.

Climate Change minister Sherry Rehman said that a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) named Biparjoy is reported to be moving towards Pakistan’s coastal areas according to a storm warning by NDMA of Persistent intensity.

Sherry said it is tracked as slowly moving in north-northeast direction, and may drift north - westwards towards Pakistan’s Makran Coast. She said that the environmental conditions supporting the system may intensify further.

“Conditions at sea may get very rough accompanied with high tides along the coast,” she added.

All relevant authorities, particularly PDMA Sindh and Balochistan,are advised to take stock of preparations and ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas.

What is Biparjoy?

Pakistan and India coastal areas are facing cyclone Biparjoy.

As per the Indian media reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next three days.

The weather department has forecast severe heat wave conditions in certain pockets of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Friday to Sunday. In Gangetic West Bengal, the heat wave is expected to continue until Tuesday, while in Odisha and Jharkhand, it is likely to persist until Monday.

Jun 09, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies, poses danger to coastal belt of Pakistan

Farwa Ali
<p>Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has intensified and is now heading towards Pakistan. PHOTO: MET OFFICE</p>

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has intensified and is now heading towards Pakistan. PHOTO: MET OFFICE

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported that Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has intensified and is now heading towards Pakistan.

The storm, which was initially moving in a northwest direction, has now changed course and is moving in a northeast direction. It has been categorized as a severe cyclonic storm and shows no signs of weakening.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” has slightly altered its course, slowly tracking in a north-northeast direction over the past 12 hours. It currently lies near Latitude 14.8°N and Longitude 66.5°E, approximately 1,120 kilometers south of Karachi.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the storm’s impact, waves are expected to reach heights of 25 to 28 feet, significantly higher than the normal sea level of 4 to 5 feet.

The Met Office warned of potential danger to the coastal belt of Pakistan if the storm continues in this direction.

The PMD emphasizes the need for caution and preparedness in coastal areas and urges residents to stay informed about the cyclone’s progress.

“Owing to shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in the global model’s opinion regarding the track forecast of “BIPARJOY” with some taking it to the Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards the Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.”

What is Cyclone Biparjoy and how was it named?

‘Biparjoy’ was suggested by Bangladesh and the word means ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’ in Bengali. The naming of cyclones is done by countries on a rotational basis, following certain existing guidelines.

Worldwide, there are six regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) mandated for issuing advisories and naming of tropical cyclones.

IMD is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 member countries under the WMO/Economic and Social Commission for Asia-Pacific (ESCAP) Panel including Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Jun 08, 2023

Cyclone in Arabian Sea intensifies, reported at 1,200km from Karachi

Farwa Ali
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The storm raging in the Arabian Sea has reportedly intensified, as Cyclone Biparjoy heads north, the Meteorological Department reported.

It said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm is located at a distance of 1,200 kilometers from the coast of Karachi. It has tracked further north-northwestward during the past 12 hours.

Sardar Sarfraz from the Met Department said they were monitoring the storm.

“At present, there is no threat to the coastal belt of Karachi and Balochistan from the storm,” he insisted.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, the Met Office says, the system is likely to intensify further and keep moving in the northwest direction.

The intensity of heat remains intact in Karachi, and the forecast is partly cloudy, the Met Department reported.

It further said the weather in the port city will remain hot and humid today, and cloudy.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city today was 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 34 to 37 degrees.

The Met Office says the humidity level in the air is likely to be between 60% to 70%. And due to the high humidity, the intensity of the heat will be felt more.

Jun 07, 2023

Low wind pressure in Arabian Sea turns into storm

Farwa Ali
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The low wind pressure in the Arabian Sea has turned into a storm.

Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified. It is 1,360 kilometers from the coast of Karachi, as per the Meteorological Department.

The Met Office says the heat wave in Karachi continues to be intense, while the weather in the city remains partly cloudy.

At present, the coastal belt of Karachi and Balochistan is not under threat from the storm, Cyclone Biparjoy, said Sardar Sarfraz from the Met Office.

