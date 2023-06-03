Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Federal Budget 2023-24

Federal Budget 2023-24

Ishaq Dar confirms budget will be presented on June 9

National Economic Council meeting scheduled for June 6

Rs170bn mini budget, extension of addl GST proposed for next year

Higher education may get Rs45bn in next year’s budget

Ishaq Dar lambasts analysts for fomenting default rumours

Dar pledges support to business community through business-friendly budget

PM Shehbaz sets focus on exports in Budget 2023-24

Lawmakers may get higher development budget next fiscal year

PM prioritises relief for masses and economic development in upcoming budget

Pakistan shares budget proposal with IMF for review

Govt to present business-friendly budget: Dar

Steps being taken to ensure public relief in budget: PM

Rs373.91bn spent on federal development projects in 10 months: report

PM directs to finalize pension reforms soon

Super tax on high-income individuals, companies to be retained in new budget

Political uncertainty, delayed IMF deal affect budget preps

Govt proposes tax target above Rs9000 bln for FBR

Budget for next fiscal year to be presented on June 9: Ishaq Dar

Ahead of elections, govt plans to slash petrol price in upcoming budget

Jun 03, 2023

National Economic Council meeting scheduled for June 6

Shakeel Ahmed
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

A meeting of the National Economic Council has been convened for June 6, which is likely to approve the federal development plan and the national PSDP.

The Finance Ministry has also extended the working hours of its officers and employees till June 10 in view of the budget preparation. There will be no Saturday and Sunday off.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting of the National Economic Council. The meeting is likely to approve the development plan and economic goals for the next financial year.

The meeting will be attended by federal ministers and chief ministers of the four provinces. The meeting will review the federal development program and the development plans of the provinces.

The size of the federal development plan for the new financial year has been proposed to be Rs2,669 billion.

Under the plan, Rs1,100 billion are likely to be allocated under the federal development program, under which projects worth Rs150 billion are set to be initiated under public-private partnership.

The provinces are likely to propose an allocation of Rs1,569 billion for development projects.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Jun 03, 2023

Rs170bn mini budget, extension of addl GST proposed for next year

Shakeel Ahmed

The finance authorities continue to work on various tax proposals for the upcoming budget 2023-24.

A Rs170 billion mini budget as well as extending the additional GST on various items are likely to be proposed in the next year’s budget.

A proposal to maintain the 18% sales tax on imported milk, fish, meat, jam, jelly, and tea has also come to light.

Reportedly, one of the proposals also includes increasing the GST on imported baby milk from 12% to 18%. A GST of 18% is proposed to be imposed on canned meat, fish, imported chicken and other items.

Sales tax on soaps, detergents, and dish washing liquids are likely to remain at 18%. The tax on toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouth freshener is likely to remain at 18%.

The 18% tax on canned spices, and meat seasoning powder is likely to remain intact.

A hike in the general sales tax on imported milk has also been proposed, sources said.

In February 2023, the sales tax on daily consumption goods was increased from 17% to 18%.

The sales tax on tea and canned green tea is likely to remain at 18%.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Jun 03, 2023

Higher education may get Rs45bn in next year’s budget

Shakeel Ahmed
<p>Photo: SAMAA Digital</p>

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Higher education is expected to get a slice of Rs45 billion in the budget for the next financial year, however this amount is expected to increase further.

An amount of Rs45 billion has been allocated for higher education projects in the next budget 2023-24, while it is expected to increase in the final allocations set to be announced within a week.

Documents reveal that these funds will be spent on 152 different projects, including the laptop scheme. The budget document also includes 14 new and 138 already underway projects of the Higher Education Commission.

The allocations also include Rs12 billion for the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme phase three, as per the documents. In the next financial year, Rs68 million are set to be allocated to the laptop scheme.

A National Cyber Security Academy is also likely to be launched with a cost of Rs600 million.

The higher education budget also includes a Pakistan-China joint research center project with a cost of Rs7.39 billion.

The documents also reveal that several projects to upgrade public universities across the country are part of the budget. Under the plan, facilities will be provided at Nawaz Sharif University Multan and Narowal University.

The project to provide higher education to the students of Balochistan and former tribal areas, estimated to be worth Rs3 billion, is also part of the budget, according to the documents.

The budget also includes the Pak-US Merit-Based Scholarship Program, the documents reveal, as well as the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award, and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt project.

The project of Green Youth Movement under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is also part of the budget, the documents reveal.

The documents also reveal that a University of Baltistan is planned to be established in Skardu, while there is also a plan to award scholarships to the students of Gwadar.

The budget documents also reveal an Allama Iqbal Scholarship Award for 3,000 Afghan students, while Kamyab Jawan sports academies are also likely to be established.

A FATA University is also part of the budget documents.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Jun 03, 2023

Ishaq Dar lambasts analysts for fomenting default rumours

Samaa Web Desk

Finance wizard Ishaq Dar on Saturday took a dig at economic analysts for spreading ‘‘baseless’’ default rumors and said those who are giving default dates should be ashamed.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Dar candidly admitted that the country has endured significant hardships as a result of the ongoing political turmoil.

The finance czar reassured the public by stating that Pakistan will never face a default situation.

Read also: Govt decides to abolish bank charges for petroleum products import

He added the government has successfully undertaken challenging reforms to ensure the country’s financial well-being.

Dar went on to say that after the ouster of Imran Khan, they knew that things will be not “easy peasy” for them, adding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sacrificed their politics for the sake of the country.

Also read: Dar pledges support to business community through business-friendly budget

“Incumbents will pull the country out of quagmire soon as they did in 2013,” added the finance minister.

He also assured all kind of support and cooperation from the government needed by the business community in order to expand business and investment in the country.

Talking about the upcoming budget, Dar said Budget 2023-24 will be presented on June 9, adding collective efforts will be needed to fight turmoils.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Jun 02, 2023

Dar pledges support to business community through business-friendly budget

Samaa Money

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar Friday said the government attached a top priority to addressing the issues of business community for economic growth.

During a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran headed by Mohammad Naeem Mir, the minister said the government would ensure all possible assistance to the business community through introducing a business and people friendly budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24.

He appreciated the budgetary proposals given by the delegation.

On the occasion, the delegates apprised the minister about the challenges confronting them, particularly with regard to taxation. They gave proposals to address those challenges in the upcoming budget.

They also assured the minister of the dedication and determination of the business community to support the government in bringing economic growth and stability.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, RRMC (Reforms & Resource Mobilization Commission) Chairman Ashfaq Yousif Tola, and the Federal Board of Revenue chairman and senior officers.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Jun 02, 2023

PM Shehbaz sets focus on exports in Budget 2023-24

Samaa Web Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday issued clear directions to include on priority, such projects in the upcoming development budget that help in ensuring import substitutions, expanding export volume, and bringing innovation in various sectors.

The prime minister also directed to allocate special funds in the development programme for the welfare and development of the country’s youth.

Chairing a meeting here to review the budget proposals with respect to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24, Shehbaz Sharif said that in the upcoming budget, projects relating to higher education, professional training and job creation for the youth must be added in the programme.

He also asked for the establishment of Pakistan Endowment Fund to provide higher education to the youth.

The laptop programme should also be included in the upcoming PSDP to distribute free laptops among the top performing students to equip them with the modern technology skills, he added.

He said through the endowment fund, the youth should be given professional and higher education besides skilled based training in IT sector.

The prime minister also stressed the need to give special importance to merit and transparency while providing scholarships and education to the youth.

PM Shehbaz directed to continue the projects initiated under the Kissan Package while renewable energy projects should also be made part of the development budget.

The prime minister also directed to allocate special funds in the upcoming budget for projects to bring innovation in the energy sector.

He said all the slow moving ongoing projects under the PSDP that had lost their importance should be removed from the development budget.

All stakeholders of the the relevant sectors and the allied parties should be consulted before including any development project in the budget and their proposals should also be considered, the prime minister directed.

Earlier the meeting was briefed in detail about the proposals for adding new projects in the upcoming fiscal year and progress on the ongoing projects.

It was informed that as per the direction of the prime minister, projects related to the agriculture sector, renewable energy, higher education for youth, professional training and job raising schemes would be important part of the development budget.

The meeting was further told that the IT sector development and export boosting projects would also be part of the development budget.

Shehbaz Sharif was informed that the Prime Minister Kissan Package and Youth Empowerment Programme that were included in the budget 2022-23 were yielding fruits now as over 60,000 youth were being provided internship in various government development projects whereas the production of wheat broke the 10-year record this year.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Jun 01, 2023

Lawmakers may get higher development budget next fiscal year

Shakeel Ahmed

Despite the economic difficulties in the budget of the current financial year, the proposal for an increase in the development funds for parliamentarians is likely to be accommodated.

In the new budget, Rs89 billion is likely to be proposed for the development budget of parliamentarians, with an increase of Rs19 billion as compared to the ongoing year.

In the current financial year, Rs70 billion were allocated for the development schemes of parliamentarians.

According to sources, this year’s development budget was revised to Rs111 billion.

In the new financial year, there is a proposal to allocate Rs99 billion for water resource projects, and Rs92 billion for NHA projects, the sources added.

The development budget for the newly merged districts in the new financial year is Rs55 billion, and Rs51 billion for power projects, according to the sources.

They also said the proposed budget for the Higher Education Commission is Rs44 billion. For the development schemes of railways, Rs32 billion have been proposed to set aside, as per sources.

The size of the development budget is estimated to reach Rs900 billion in the next financial year.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 30, 2023

PM prioritises relief for masses and economic development in upcoming budget

Usman Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the provision of maximum relief to the masses and economic development would be among the federal government’s priorities in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2023-24.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the budget proposals for the industrial sector, said the federal budget would also encompass the measures to enhance industrial growth as well as exports. He said that he would personally make sure that the proposals coming for the industrial sector were incorporated into the budget.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to remove all unnecessary impediments in the increase of small, medium and large-scale industrial production. He told the meeting that the previous government deliberately obstructed the investment and industrial development in the country.

The previous government violated the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to save its rule, making 220 million of Pakistan bear its brunt. He said being a resilient nation, Pakistanis were gradually coming out of the economic difficulties.

PM Shehbaz said the government, the whole nation, industrialists and the business community were working hard to improve the country’s economic situation. He said throughout the previous year, the miscreants inflicted damage to the country through “long or short” marches and sit-ins. He also told the meeting that the incidents of May 9, did not only create violence but also inflicted huge economic loss to the country.

He said the government would help decrease industries’ production costs by supplying low-cost energy, besides arranging easy bank loans for the small industries.

The premier directed his Advisor Ahad Cheema to finalise the proposals from the industrial sectors and ensure their incorporation into the budget. The meeting was joined through a video link by prominent industrialists and investors from all sectors.

Besides, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, State Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik, Advisor Ahad Cheema, special assistants to PM Tariq Bajwa and Jahanzeb Khan, MNAs Qaiser Sheikh, State Bank governor, and FBR chairman and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The ministries of commerce and industrial production put forward the budget proposals received from different sectors. Besides, the industrialists and investors presented their proposals for the budget. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to carry out detailed work on the proposals and present a report to him.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 30, 2023

Pakistan shares budget proposal with IMF for review

Shakeel Ahmed

As the new fiscal year approaches, the government is making significant efforts to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In this regard, initial budget proposals have been shared with the IMF for review.

The IMF will carefully evaluate these proposals and engage in discussions with officials from the Finance Ministry to assess their feasibility and alignment with the desired economic goals.

It is being suggested to allocate a substantial amount of up to Rs8000 billion to cover debt and interest payments. This allocation reflects the government’s commitment to managing its financial obligations effectively.

The IMF, however, remains in touch with Pakistan’s authorities in order to pave the way for a board meeting before a financing program expires at the end of June, the IMF mission chief for Pakistan said.

Ordinarily, a board meeting on a review of the program would require a prior staff-level agreement, which in Pakistan’s case would unlock $1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped South Asian nation as part of a $6.5 billion IMF package.

The staff-level agreement has been delayed since November, with more than 100 days since the last staff-level mission to Pakistan, the most prolonged delay since at least 2008.

“This engagement will focus on restoring foreign exchange proper market functioning, the passage of a FY24 budget consistent with program goals, and adequate financing,” IMF mission chief Nathan Porter said.

Pakistan wants to complete the current program with the IMF by June 30, after which the country is also looking for negotiation for the next program.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday became angry at questions hurled by journalists that was it his failure not having a (Staff Level Agreement) agreement with the IMF.

Visibly angry Dar refused to answer questions on the new budget and the IMF (deal).

Dar said he would like the IMF to clear its 9th review before the budget, which is due to be presented in early June, as all the conditions for that had already been met.

The IMF funding is crucial for the $350 billion South Asian country, which faces an acute balance of payments crisis. This has raised concerns of a sovereign default, something which the minister dismissed.

The central bank’s foreign reserves have fallen as low as to cover barely a month of controlled imports. Pakistan’s economy has slowed, with an estimated 0.29% GDP growth for 2022-2023.

“They have asked for some more things again, we are ready to give that too, they say that give us budget details, we will give it to them,” Dar said in an interview with local Geo TV.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 29, 2023

Govt to present business-friendly budget: Dar

Samaa Web Desk

Federal Minister For Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Monday that the government would try to provide a business friendly budget in order to support the masses and boost economic growth.

He was talking to a delegation of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) that called on the minister here.

Dar appreciated the proposals presented by the delegation and assured them that the government was taking concrete steps to overcome the economic challenges and for strengthening the economy of the country.

Among others the meeting was attended by Special Assastant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC, Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR.

Waelier the delegates apprised the Finance Minister of the challenges being currently faced by the construction industry and presented their proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget.

The delegation also assured to support the government in its efforts for overcoming the economic challenges and to boost the economic and business activities in the country.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for considering their budget proposals.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 27, 2023

Steps being taken to ensure public relief in budget: PM

APP
<p>Photo: APP</p>

Photo: APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that steps are being taken to ensure public relief in the upcoming budget.

Talking to Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha in Lahore on Saturday, he said the government had brought the economy out of the difficult situation to stability.

The prime minister was appreciative of the economic team’s efforts to stabilize the economy regardless of all the difficulties.

Also Read: Rs4bn approved to meet expenses of Defence Ministry

Shehbaz recalled that a big relief package was given to the flood victims in the wake of unprecedented floods in the country.

The PM also said steps are being taken to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices reaches the common people.

The minister of state briefed the premier about the progress on the next budget, public relief and overall economic situation of the country.

Also Read: Govt urged to broaden tax net

A few days ago, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was held under Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The ECC approved the operationalization of two fertilizer plants till August 31. These plants, including Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech, will be provided local gas without subsidy, according to the Finance Ministry.

The ECC also approved two Indus Delta Mangroves projects. The Climate Change Ministry said that until 2043, these projects will generate profits worth $220 million.

The meeting also approved Rs20 billion for lawmakers’ development schemes. A grant of Rs4 billion was also approved to meet the expenses of the Defence Ministry.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 23, 2023

Rs373.91bn spent on federal development projects in 10 months: report

Shakeel Ahmed

In the 10 months of the ongoing financial year, Rs373.91 billion were spent on federal development projects.

This was revealed in a report on the details of funds spent on federal development projects in the 10 months of the ongoing financial year from July 2022 to April 2023.

The documents stated that out of the Rs714 billion annual development budget, 52.38% was spent on projects.

They further mentioned that during the aforementioned period, the release of Rs609 billion was approved, adding the maximum amount of Rs56 billion was spent on the lawmakers’ development schemes.

Furthermore, Rs41.49 billion was spent on the development of special areas, the report revealed. Moreover, Rs35.62 billion were spent on the construction of road and Rs85 billion on electricity projects.

The amount spent on water resources development projects was Rs60 billion, Rs24.43 billion were spent on higher education projects, and Rs17.78 billion on railways.

Housing and works projects received the funding of Rs9.5 billion, as per the official documents.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 23, 2023

PM directs to finalize pension reforms soon

Usman Khan
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting regarding the preparations for the budget for financial year 2023-24.

The prime minister was briefed on the budget preparations by the government’s economic team.

The meeting was also briefed on the revised revenue and duties and the next year’s targeted estimates.

Also Read: Prices of chicken meat and eggs go skyrocketed amid record inflation

The prime minister directed the officials to take all possible steps to provide relief to the common man in the upcoming budget.

All resources should be utilized to reduce the financial difficulties of the poor and middle class, PM Sharif said.

Due to the timely strategy of the government, the prices of urea fertilizer are continuously decreasing, the PM said, expressing satisfaction.

Also Read: US Dollar reaches Rs306 against Pakistani Rupee

Current account surplus was achieved after several years in the last two months, the premier said during the meeting.

He also directed that pension reforms should be finalized as soon as possible, and a pension fund established by adopting a creative method.

The establishment of the fund will reduce the burden on the national treasury, said the prime minister. The best welfare of pensioners should be ensured, he added.

Also Read: Super tax on high-income individuals, companies to be retained in new budget

Concrete steps should be taken to increase revenues and the tax net expanded, the PM further said.

The Pakistani economy is moving towards financial stability and the fiscal deficit is continuously decreasing, the meeting was briefed.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be presented on June 9 after approval by the federal cabinet, the meeting was told.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 20, 2023

Super tax on high-income individuals, companies to be retained in new budget

Shakeel Ahmed

The new budget has proposed to retain the super tax on high-income individuals and companies. The income of Rs150 million to Rs300 million will be taxed from 1% to 10%.

Preparations for tax proposals for the budget 2023-24 are under way. Super tax on high income individuals and companies is being proposed to be retained.

Also Read: Political uncertainty, delayed IMF deal affect budget preps

A super tax of 1% to 10% will be applicable on the income of Rs150 million to Rs300 million, sources said.

The income of Rs150m will be taxed 1%, 2% on an income of Rs200m and those earning Rs250m will be charged a super tax at the rate of 3%.

A super tax of 30% will be retained on car makers, banking, steel, and fertilizer sectors.

Also Read: Pakistan’s economy faces challenges amidst weak macroeconomic conditions: SBP

A tax will also be collected from textile, petroleum, cement, pharmaceutical, and sugar sectors

Meanwhile, a delay in the IMF program and the political uncertainty in the country have affected the schedule for budget 2023-24 also, as a meeting of the National Accounts Committee has been rescheduled for the second time.

The meeting has now been re-convened on Monday.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 20, 2023

Political uncertainty, delayed IMF deal affect budget preps

Shakeel Ahmed
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

A delay in the IMF program and the political uncertainty in the country have affected the schedule for budget 2023-24 also, as a meeting of the National Accounts Committee has been rescheduled for the second time.

The meeting has now been re-convened on Monday.

Estimates of the GDP growth for the current financial year will be released in the meeting.

Targets will be determined based on the performance of various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and services.

The Budget Strategy Paper is expected to be approved by the cabinet next week.

A meeting of the annual plan coordination committee has been adjourned till June 2.

The national development budget will be approved in the coordination committee meeting.

The meeting of the National Economic Council will be held in the first week of June.

Officials of the Finance Minister say the budget for the new financial year is planned to be presented on June 9.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 14, 2023

Govt proposes tax target above Rs9000 bln for FBR

Shakeel Ahmed

In preparation for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024, the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on May 23.

The primary objective of the meeting is to finalize the federal development budget and obtain approval for the annual plan for the next financial year.

The federal cabinet is expected to give its endorsement to the three-year budget strategy paper for the years 2023-2026 next week. However, the budget for the new financial year is expected to present on either June 9 or 10.

The Ministry of Finance has divulged some details regarding the projected economic targets for the upcoming fiscal year. It is anticipated that the growth rate will range from 3% to 4%, and the inflation target has been set at 21%.

Furthermore, the government proposed a tax target of Rs 9200 billion for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

While there are indications that tax collection may reach Rs 7200 billion by June 30, falling short of the initial target of Rs 7640 billion, FBR officials are advocating for a more ambitious goal. They are pushing for a maximum target of Rs 8600 billion in the upcoming budget.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 12, 2023

Budget for next fiscal year to be presented on June 9: Ishaq Dar

Web desk

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the budget for the next fiscal year 2023-2024 will be presented on June 9.

The first part of the next financial year’s federal budget is in its final stage of preparation.

It will include the expenses incurred by the ministries and divisions in the current financial year, the completed projects as well as ongoing ones, and other details.

It will also carry the details of the government’s performance in the current financial year.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to either reach an agreement with Pakistan or not, the government cannot continue making difficult decisions for the country based on the IMF’s demands.

In a statement, Ishaq Dar stated Pakistan had fulfilled all conditions and taken steps towards reaching an agreement with the international lender for reviving the stalled loan program.

“International politics based on injustice with Pakistan should be ended. Internationally, people are amazed at how Pakistan is managing,” he added.

Dar added that Pakistan had to pay debts amounting to $3.7 billion till June, adding that Pakistan would fulfill all promises and make payments on time.

He said that there is no problem in the payments of $3.7 billion in May and June. It is hoped that China will roll over another 2.4 billion dollars of Pakistan’s debt.

The finance czar assured that Pakistan will not default, whether an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is reached or not, the government has ensured2 all external payments till December.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
May 08, 2023

Ahead of elections, govt plans to slash petrol price in upcoming budget

Samaa Web Desk

In a move aimed at providing substantial relief to the citizens ahead of the possible upcoming elections, the federal government has devised a comprehensive plan to reduce the petroleum prices.

It will be implemented through the presentation of the national budget in the National Assembly (NA) in the second week of June.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is spearheading this initiative, which is anticipated to bring tangible benefits to the people.

The focal point of the government’s strategy is to alleviate the financial burden on the populace.

A key element of this plan entails a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the daily lives of individuals.

The final decision regarding this reduction will be determined through consultation with allied parties, following prime minister’s approval.

In order to ensure a well-rounded and inclusive budget, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will collaborate with coalition parties to gather diverse perspectives and input.

Additionally, the government will take into consideration the concerns expressed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the preparation process.

Early proposals regarding the budget have already begun to surface. Notably, there are suggestions to increase government employees’ salaries by 50% and pensions by 30%.

Furthermore, there is a proposal to raise the minimum wage of workers to Rs 40,000, aiming to address income disparities and provide a more equitable livelihood for the labor force.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp