Federal Budget 2023-24

Higher education is expected to get a slice of Rs45 billion in the budget for the next financial year, however this amount is expected to increase further.
An amount of Rs45 billion has been allocated for higher education projects in the next budget 2023-24, while it is expected to increase in the final allocations set to be announced within a week.
Documents reveal that these funds will be spent on 152 different projects, including the laptop scheme. The budget document also includes 14 new and 138 already underway projects of the Higher Education Commission.
The allocations also include Rs12 billion for the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme phase three, as per the documents. In the next financial year, Rs68 million are set to be allocated to the laptop scheme.
A National Cyber Security Academy is also likely to be launched with a cost of Rs600 million.
The higher education budget also includes a Pakistan-China joint research center project with a cost of Rs7.39 billion.
The documents also reveal that several projects to upgrade public universities across the country are part of the budget. Under the plan, facilities will be provided at Nawaz Sharif University Multan and Narowal University.
The project to provide higher education to the students of Balochistan and former tribal areas, estimated to be worth Rs3 billion, is also part of the budget, according to the documents.
The budget also includes the Pak-US Merit-Based Scholarship Program, the documents reveal, as well as the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award, and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt project.
The project of Green Youth Movement under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is also part of the budget, the documents reveal.
The documents also reveal that a University of Baltistan is planned to be established in Skardu, while there is also a plan to award scholarships to the students of Gwadar.
The budget documents also reveal an Allama Iqbal Scholarship Award for 3,000 Afghan students, while Kamyab Jawan sports academies are also likely to be established.
A FATA University is also part of the budget documents.
He added the government has successfully undertaken challenging reforms to ensure the country’s financial well-being.
Dar went on to say that after the ouster of Imran Khan, they knew that things will be not “easy peasy” for them, adding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sacrificed their politics for the sake of the country.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar Friday said the government attached a top priority to addressing the issues of business community for economic growth.
During a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran headed by Mohammad Naeem Mir, the minister said the government would ensure all possible assistance to the business community through introducing a business and people friendly budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-24.
He appreciated the budgetary proposals given by the delegation.
On the occasion, the delegates apprised the minister about the challenges confronting them, particularly with regard to taxation. They gave proposals to address those challenges in the upcoming budget.
They also assured the minister of the dedication and determination of the business community to support the government in bringing economic growth and stability.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, RRMC (Reforms & Resource Mobilization Commission) Chairman Ashfaq Yousif Tola, and the Federal Board of Revenue chairman and senior officers.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday issued clear directions to include on priority, such projects in the upcoming development budget that help in ensuring import substitutions, expanding export volume, and bringing innovation in various sectors.
The prime minister also directed to allocate special funds in the development programme for the welfare and development of the country’s youth.
Chairing a meeting here to review the budget proposals with respect to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24, Shehbaz Sharif said that in the upcoming budget, projects relating to higher education, professional training and job creation for the youth must be added in the programme.
He also asked for the establishment of Pakistan Endowment Fund to provide higher education to the youth.
The laptop programme should also be included in the upcoming PSDP to distribute free laptops among the top performing students to equip them with the modern technology skills, he added.
He said through the endowment fund, the youth should be given professional and higher education besides skilled based training in IT sector.
The prime minister also stressed the need to give special importance to merit and transparency while providing scholarships and education to the youth.
PM Shehbaz directed to continue the projects initiated under the Kissan Package while renewable energy projects should also be made part of the development budget.
The prime minister also directed to allocate special funds in the upcoming budget for projects to bring innovation in the energy sector.
He said all the slow moving ongoing projects under the PSDP that had lost their importance should be removed from the development budget.
All stakeholders of the the relevant sectors and the allied parties should be consulted before including any development project in the budget and their proposals should also be considered, the prime minister directed.
Earlier the meeting was briefed in detail about the proposals for adding new projects in the upcoming fiscal year and progress on the ongoing projects.
It was informed that as per the direction of the prime minister, projects related to the agriculture sector, renewable energy, higher education for youth, professional training and job raising schemes would be important part of the development budget.
The meeting was further told that the IT sector development and export boosting projects would also be part of the development budget.
Shehbaz Sharif was informed that the Prime Minister Kissan Package and Youth Empowerment Programme that were included in the budget 2022-23 were yielding fruits now as over 60,000 youth were being provided internship in various government development projects whereas the production of wheat broke the 10-year record this year.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the provision of maximum relief to the masses and economic development would be among the federal government’s priorities in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2023-24.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the budget proposals for the industrial sector, said the federal budget would also encompass the measures to enhance industrial growth as well as exports. He said that he would personally make sure that the proposals coming for the industrial sector were incorporated into the budget.
The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to remove all unnecessary impediments in the increase of small, medium and large-scale industrial production. He told the meeting that the previous government deliberately obstructed the investment and industrial development in the country.
The previous government violated the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to save its rule, making 220 million of Pakistan bear its brunt. He said being a resilient nation, Pakistanis were gradually coming out of the economic difficulties.
PM Shehbaz said the government, the whole nation, industrialists and the business community were working hard to improve the country’s economic situation. He said throughout the previous year, the miscreants inflicted damage to the country through “long or short” marches and sit-ins. He also told the meeting that the incidents of May 9, did not only create violence but also inflicted huge economic loss to the country.
He said the government would help decrease industries’ production costs by supplying low-cost energy, besides arranging easy bank loans for the small industries.
The premier directed his Advisor Ahad Cheema to finalise the proposals from the industrial sectors and ensure their incorporation into the budget. The meeting was joined through a video link by prominent industrialists and investors from all sectors.
Besides, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, State Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik, Advisor Ahad Cheema, special assistants to PM Tariq Bajwa and Jahanzeb Khan, MNAs Qaiser Sheikh, State Bank governor, and FBR chairman and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
The ministries of commerce and industrial production put forward the budget proposals received from different sectors. Besides, the industrialists and investors presented their proposals for the budget. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to carry out detailed work on the proposals and present a report to him.
As the new fiscal year approaches, the government is making significant efforts to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In this regard, initial budget proposals have been shared with the IMF for review.
The IMF will carefully evaluate these proposals and engage in discussions with officials from the Finance Ministry to assess their feasibility and alignment with the desired economic goals.
It is being suggested to allocate a substantial amount of up to Rs8000 billion to cover debt and interest payments. This allocation reflects the government’s commitment to managing its financial obligations effectively.
The IMF, however, remains in touch with Pakistan’s authorities in order to pave the way for a board meeting before a financing program expires at the end of June, the IMF mission chief for Pakistan said.
Ordinarily, a board meeting on a review of the program would require a prior staff-level agreement, which in Pakistan’s case would unlock $1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped South Asian nation as part of a $6.5 billion IMF package.
The staff-level agreement has been delayed since November, with more than 100 days since the last staff-level mission to Pakistan, the most prolonged delay since at least 2008.
“This engagement will focus on restoring foreign exchange proper market functioning, the passage of a FY24 budget consistent with program goals, and adequate financing,” IMF mission chief Nathan Porter said.
Pakistan wants to complete the current program with the IMF by June 30, after which the country is also looking for negotiation for the next program.
Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday became angry at questions hurled by journalists that was it his failure not having a (Staff Level Agreement) agreement with the IMF.
Visibly angry Dar refused to answer questions on the new budget and the IMF (deal).
Dar said he would like the IMF to clear its 9th review before the budget, which is due to be presented in early June, as all the conditions for that had already been met.
The IMF funding is crucial for the $350 billion South Asian country, which faces an acute balance of payments crisis. This has raised concerns of a sovereign default, something which the minister dismissed.
The central bank’s foreign reserves have fallen as low as to cover barely a month of controlled imports. Pakistan’s economy has slowed, with an estimated 0.29% GDP growth for 2022-2023.
“They have asked for some more things again, we are ready to give that too, they say that give us budget details, we will give it to them,” Dar said in an interview with local Geo TV.
Federal Minister For Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Monday that the government would try to provide a business friendly budget in order to support the masses and boost economic growth.
He was talking to a delegation of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) that called on the minister here.
Dar appreciated the proposals presented by the delegation and assured them that the government was taking concrete steps to overcome the economic challenges and for strengthening the economy of the country.
Among others the meeting was attended by Special Assastant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC, Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR.
Waelier the delegates apprised the Finance Minister of the challenges being currently faced by the construction industry and presented their proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget.
The delegation also assured to support the government in its efforts for overcoming the economic challenges and to boost the economic and business activities in the country.
The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for considering their budget proposals.
A few days ago, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was held under Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
The ECC approved the operationalization of two fertilizer plants till August 31. These plants, including Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech, will be provided local gas without subsidy, according to the Finance Ministry.
The ECC also approved two Indus Delta Mangroves projects. The Climate Change Ministry said that until 2043, these projects will generate profits worth $220 million.
The meeting also approved Rs20 billion for lawmakers’ development schemes. A grant of Rs4 billion was also approved to meet the expenses of the Defence Ministry.
In the 10 months of the ongoing financial year, Rs373.91 billion were spent on federal development projects.
This was revealed in a report on the details of funds spent on federal development projects in the 10 months of the ongoing financial year from July 2022 to April 2023.
The documents stated that out of the Rs714 billion annual development budget, 52.38% was spent on projects.
They further mentioned that during the aforementioned period, the release of Rs609 billion was approved, adding the maximum amount of Rs56 billion was spent on the lawmakers’ development schemes.
Furthermore, Rs41.49 billion was spent on the development of special areas, the report revealed. Moreover, Rs35.62 billion were spent on the construction of road and Rs85 billion on electricity projects.
The amount spent on water resources development projects was Rs60 billion, Rs24.43 billion were spent on higher education projects, and Rs17.78 billion on railways.
Housing and works projects received the funding of Rs9.5 billion, as per the official documents.
A tax will also be collected from textile, petroleum, cement, pharmaceutical, and sugar sectors
Meanwhile, a delay in the IMF program and the political uncertainty in the country have affected the schedule for budget 2023-24 also, as a meeting of the National Accounts Committee has been rescheduled for the second time.
The meeting has now been re-convened on Monday.
Estimates of the GDP growth for the current financial year will be released in the meeting.
Targets will be determined based on the performance of various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and services.
The Budget Strategy Paper is expected to be approved by the cabinet next week.
A meeting of the annual plan coordination committee has been adjourned till June 2.
The national development budget will be approved in the coordination committee meeting.
The meeting of the National Economic Council will be held in the first week of June.
Officials of the Finance Minister say the budget for the new financial year is planned to be presented on June 9.
In preparation for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024, the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on May 23.
The primary objective of the meeting is to finalize the federal development budget and obtain approval for the annual plan for the next financial year.
The federal cabinet is expected to give its endorsement to the three-year budget strategy paper for the years 2023-2026 next week. However, the budget for the new financial year is expected to present on either June 9 or 10.
The Ministry of Finance has divulged some details regarding the projected economic targets for the upcoming fiscal year. It is anticipated that the growth rate will range from 3% to 4%, and the inflation target has been set at 21%.
Furthermore, the government proposed a tax target of Rs 9200 billion for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
While there are indications that tax collection may reach Rs 7200 billion by June 30, falling short of the initial target of Rs 7640 billion, FBR officials are advocating for a more ambitious goal. They are pushing for a maximum target of Rs 8600 billion in the upcoming budget.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the budget for the next fiscal year 2023-2024 will be presented on June 9.
The first part of the next financial year’s federal budget is in its final stage of preparation.
It will include the expenses incurred by the ministries and divisions in the current financial year, the completed projects as well as ongoing ones, and other details.
It will also carry the details of the government’s performance in the current financial year.
While speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to either reach an agreement with Pakistan or not, the government cannot continue making difficult decisions for the country based on the IMF’s demands.
In a statement, Ishaq Dar stated Pakistan had fulfilled all conditions and taken steps towards reaching an agreement with the international lender for reviving the stalled loan program.
“International politics based on injustice with Pakistan should be ended. Internationally, people are amazed at how Pakistan is managing,” he added.
Dar added that Pakistan had to pay debts amounting to $3.7 billion till June, adding that Pakistan would fulfill all promises and make payments on time.
He said that there is no problem in the payments of $3.7 billion in May and June. It is hoped that China will roll over another 2.4 billion dollars of Pakistan’s debt.
The finance czar assured that Pakistan will not default, whether an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is reached or not, the government has ensured2 all external payments till December.