Federal Budget 2023-24

A meeting of the National Economic Council has been convened for June 6, which is likely to approve the federal development plan and the national PSDP.

The Finance Ministry has also extended the working hours of its officers and employees till June 10 in view of the budget preparation. There will be no Saturday and Sunday off.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting of the National Economic Council. The meeting is likely to approve the development plan and economic goals for the next financial year.

The meeting will be attended by federal ministers and chief ministers of the four provinces. The meeting will review the federal development program and the development plans of the provinces.

The size of the federal development plan for the new financial year has been proposed to be Rs2,669 billion.

Under the plan, Rs1,100 billion are likely to be allocated under the federal development program, under which projects worth Rs150 billion are set to be initiated under public-private partnership.

The provinces are likely to propose an allocation of Rs1,569 billion for development projects.