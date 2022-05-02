Monday, May 2, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  30
HOME > LifeandStyle

Watch: Babar Azam stitches Kaaba’s Kiswah

He spent last Ashra of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia

Posted: May 2, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Watch: Babar Azam stitches Kaaba's Kiswah —Photo: Instagram

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam participated in the making of Kaaba’s Kiswah during the visit to Saudi Arabia.

The captain spent the last Ashra of Ramazan in Makkah where he performed Umrah and offered prayers. He also performed Tawaaf and also had the opportunity to Hajre-e-Aswad.

Babar Azam shared a beautiful video on Instagram that shows him stitching Kiswah – cover of Kaaba.

He wrote “Grateful to Allah SWT for this great honour & opportunity. In sha Allah, this will be part of next Kiswah on the beloved Ka’aba Shareef.”

On this occasion, he chose to wear Saudi thawbs.

The captain seems to be enjoying the local culture and hospitality.

The covering cloth for the Kaaba, known as Kiswah, is changed on the day of Arafat, the ninth of Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat, a hilltop in Makkah which marks an important milestone of the Hajj pilgrimage for Muslims.

The cover, inscribe with verses from the Holy Quran and prepare by over 200 weaving experts at the Dar-ul-Kiswa factory and it cost million Saudi riyals.

Pieces of the gold Ghilaf, that covers four walls and the door of Kaaba, will be gifted to foreign dignitaries.

The size of the Ghilaf is 657 square meters and it comprises 47 pieces. 

