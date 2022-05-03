Shahid Afridi opens up on family secrets

Shahid Khan Afridi got candid about how he celebrates Eid with his family as the former cricketer revealed that in childhood he used to ask for Eidi (gifts) even from strangers in the neighborhood but he never gave Eidi to his five daughters.

In the Eid special SAMAA TV show, Game Set Match, the celebrated cricketer said the millennials manage things on their own so he doesn’t bother about what gifts to send to his to-be son-in-law Shaheen Afridi.

One of the five daughters, Insha, says she has no interest in cricket and it irritates her. “Whenever there is a match being played on TV, I use to distract my mind with cooking,” she added.

The youngest daughter mimics Afridi’s signature style which he loves seeing again and again.

Watch the complete show here:

The former all-rounder made his first TV appearance along with his five daughters on SAMAA TV where he discussed several topics including politics. Afridi declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his favorite and said the premier has “good administration” skills.