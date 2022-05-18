JI leader miffed at people’s reaction to watermelon distribution

As people across Pakistan sear under sweltering hot temperature, a local politician came up with a novel – and cheap – idea to help them in their efforts to stay cool.

In a bid to stand out, Ahmad Salman Baloch, a Jamaat-e-Islami leader from Lahore, decided to distribute watermelons among people.

“Heatwave, sweltering heat: A gift of fresh sweet watermelon from Jamaat-e-Islami to people. Prayers for rain,” tweeted Baloch.

ہیٹ ویو ، شدید گرمی : جماعت اسلامی کی جانب سے شہریوں کو تازہ ، میٹھے تربوز کا تحفہ ، بارش کیلئے دعا کی#heat #heatwave #watermelon #تربوز pic.twitter.com/NsKMzse1mB — Ahmad Salman Baloch (@asalmanbaloch) May 15, 2022

He gathered people on a room and seated them in front of a table full of the green fruit where they waited for their turn to receive the juicy fruit as gift.

They posed one by one as Baloch handed water melon with his name carved on it.

However, when the visuals from the watermelon distribution ceremony made their way to social media, people reacted with range of emotions – some appreciation, more sarcasm.

The reaction did not impress Baloch who said people failed to see the “larger cause” behind the activity.

Baloch said the watermelon were distributed among children for whom his party routinely hold get together and fun activities.

The reaction, however, failed to deter Baloch from repeating this act – although with a different fruit – in the future. He is already thinking of ideas for the upcoming mango season.

“Sweet mangoes arrive [in the market] after June 1. After eating the first mango of the season, [we will] brainstorm ideas on how to turn mangoes into watermelon.”

The reaction

The social media pounced on the chance to poke fun at a this unusual activity.

“Watermelon with water mark,” one user called it before asking the party what was wrong with it.

WTF Jamaat e Islami? Watermelon with Watermark 😂 pic.twitter.com/zjZg7w2nLj — Yasir Laghari (@Yasir_PMLN07) May 16, 2022

One user couldn’t believe his eyes seeing watermelons being distributed among people.

Jamaat-e-Islami ki imdaadi muhim – aik kaavish (purportedly, I mean I still can’t believe my eyes)



PP-16 Rawalpindi, apparently. pic.twitter.com/Qme4aV2DbP — سیکرٹری لوح وقلم (@faizanusuf) May 16, 2022

Tarbooz politics. With his and party’s name inked, Jamaat-e-Islami leader distributes watermelons in a Lahore constituency. pic.twitter.com/4rK0XtJHzp — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) May 16, 2022

Some users were critical of Baloch using for this simple act to show off.

جماعت اسلامی سے کم از کم اس کی امید نہ تھی۔ دکھلاوا مت کریں اور نہ ہی غریب کی عزت نفس کو اس طرح ٹھیس پہنچائیں۔ pic.twitter.com/BSpdAx4YWV — Asad Kharal (@AsadKharal) May 15, 2022

جماعت اسلامی سے کم از کم اس کی امید نہ تھی۔ دکھلاوا مت کریں اور نہ ہی غریب کی عزت نفس کو اس طرح ٹھیس پہنچائیں۔ pic.twitter.com/wfudSdr8Px — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) May 15, 2022

One user said the party is gearing up for the elections by distribution watermelons.

Election campaign by Jamaat-e-Islami..

If such people are contestants to be members of legislative assemblies, big Q on the Election Commission, public following them & the electoral system. Major reforms needed to get sane people for nominations/contest.@SirajOfficial notice pl pic.twitter.com/zPofTCX1SO — Maj (R) Asim (@asimawan13) May 15, 2022

One user called it “Another Miracle of Jamaat-e-Islami”