HOME > LifeandStyle

Aamir Liaquat decides to ‘leave Pakistan forever’ after marriage fiasco

Posts tweet claiming to release a statement soon

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Screengrab from one of the viral videos with file photo of Aamir Liaquat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has decided to “leave Pakistan forever” following his third and the most controversial marriage fiasco with Dania Shah.

Aamir Liaquat has been trending on social media all week after some alleged videos, featuring him in compromising positions, were posted online and quickly went viral. While the videos could not be independently verified, Liaquat also did not come out and called them as fake. The videos were allegedly leaked by his 18-year-old wife Dania Shah who had filed for divorce over what she claimed were abusive acts committed by the MNA, including forcing her into “indecent acts”.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir posted a series of tweets with two TikTok videos featuring him semi-naked and songs “Har Zulm Tera Yad Hai” (will remember your cruelty) and “Kya Hua Tera Wada” (What happen to your promise) playing in the background.

“After a while will release my last statement regarding the filthy fiasco from the land of Pakistan and then leave forever,” the MNA stated in a cryptic message.

More to follow…

