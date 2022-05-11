Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Aamir Liaquat opens up on viral videos, ‘forgives’ Dania

Says his wife violated Allah’s command

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Screengrab from one of the viral videos with file photo of Aamir and Dania

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has responded to his obscene videos circulating over the internet by asking the judiciary and the Federal Investigation Authority’s cybercrime wing as to why no action had been taken yet.

One of the leaked videos purportedly show the dissident PTI MNA naked roaming around in his room and in the other video he is seen taking some white substance in a dark room.

Earlier, Dania Shah, during her interview after filing for divorce from Aamir Liaquat, had alleged that her husband takes meth drug.

A day after the inappropriate videos went viral, Aamir said people have been mocking him because “it was him” in the videos, adding that would “liberals” reacted in the same way if there were any women.

The MNA said he “doesn’t want to share any such video” because he “will like to move on” in a decent way. “Dania has crossed the boundary set by Allah. She has violated marital privacy and trust,” he added.

Citing a Quranic verse, he said “husband and wife are like a garment to each other” and Dania has torn that cloth into pieces.

“Should I tore her cloth,” Aamir tweeted. “Allah won’t forgive her if I don’t forgive her.”

Aamir, however, tweeted a viral video from India in which two men can be seen lying on a bed and asked to learn about video morphing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aamir Liaquat
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Aamir Liaquat opens up on viral videos, aamir liaquat video, aamir liaquat video with wife, aamir liaquat wife
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aamir Liaquat opens up on viral videos, 'forgives' Dania
Aamir Liaquat opens up on viral videos, ‘forgives’ Dania
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.