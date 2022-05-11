Aamir Liaquat opens up on viral videos, ‘forgives’ Dania

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has responded to his obscene videos circulating over the internet by asking the judiciary and the Federal Investigation Authority’s cybercrime wing as to why no action had been taken yet.

One of the leaked videos purportedly show the dissident PTI MNA naked roaming around in his room and in the other video he is seen taking some white substance in a dark room.

Earlier, Dania Shah, during her interview after filing for divorce from Aamir Liaquat, had alleged that her husband takes meth drug.

A day after the inappropriate videos went viral, Aamir said people have been mocking him because “it was him” in the videos, adding that would “liberals” reacted in the same way if there were any women.

اچھے ہیں وہ جو زنا کرتے ہیں

بے شرم ہیں جونکاح کرتے ہیں!



اب دیکھیے گا کتنئ آوازیں بلند ہوں گی !!!کیونکہ سب کے نکاح پر بات جو آگئی جب تک میرا ہے صرف تماشا ہے روکو مت دیکھے جاؤ — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) May 11, 2022

The MNA said he “doesn’t want to share any such video” because he “will like to move on” in a decent way. “Dania has crossed the boundary set by Allah. She has violated marital privacy and trust,” he added.

Citing a Quranic verse, he said “husband and wife are like a garment to each other” and Dania has torn that cloth into pieces.

“Should I tore her cloth,” Aamir tweeted. “Allah won’t forgive her if I don’t forgive her.”

Aamir, however, tweeted a viral video from India in which two men can be seen lying on a bed and asked to learn about video morphing.