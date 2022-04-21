Renowned scholar Nouman Ali Khan explores Quranic teachings for daily life

Renowned Islamic scholar and public speaker Nouman Ali Khan is conducting a program on Samaa TV where he sits down to provide the audience with a critical explanation and interpretation of different verses from the Holy Quran.

Part of a special Ramazan transmission of Samaa TV for its discerning viewers, Nouman conducts the show, Duaaen Quran Ki, every evening from 6 pm.

During the show, he sits down to discuss the most pressing issues of society and then distils the wisdom of the Holy Quran into a form that viewers can apply to their daily life and stay true to the path illuminated by faith.

دیکھیے پروگرام 'دعائیں قرآن کی'، دنیا کے بااثر مسلم اسکالر نعمان علی خان کے ساتھ، روزانہ شام 06 بجے صرف سماء ٹی وی پر https://t.co/J2FqOb8im7#SamaaTV #NoumanAliKhan #Ramadan #DuaeinQuranKi pic.twitter.com/aPAQwekKzi — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) April 18, 2022

Nouman is an Islamic scholar, educator and motivational speaker primarily based in the USA. He was born to Pakistani parents in 1978 in Berlin, Germany. When his father, a diplomat, was transferred to Saudi Arabia, Nouman followed. He completed his primary and secondary education in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This period allowed him to learn and master Arabic whilst enhancing his religious studies.

دیکھیے پروگرام 'دعائیں قرآن کی'، دنیا کے بااثر مسلم اسکالر نعمان علی خان کے ساتھ، روزانہ شام 06 بجے صرف سماء ٹی وی پرhttps://t.co/J2FqOb8im7#SamaaTV #NoumanAliKhan #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/k5GhqID0um — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) April 18, 2022

Later, while still in his teens, he moved to the USA with his family. There, he pursued his higher education while also exploring his spiritual side. He went on to teach Arabic at the Nassau Community College.

Gaining prominence as a public speaker on matters related to the Islamic faith, Nouman established the Bayyinah Institute for Arabic and Quranic studies and took over as its CEO. Its media library, operating as Bayyinah TV, includes several hours of lectures and speeches from Nouman and other prominent scholars. He also delivered travelling seminars and programs around the world.

With his student and support base growing astronomically, he was recognized by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center of Jordan, which included him in their list of 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World for 2022.