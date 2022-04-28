Did you get your Eid kurtas yet?

No matter what age or gender Ramazan and Eid have a charm like none other. We wait all year round for Eid so that we can look our best when we meet our loved ones.

What is more, we try to have the best look for Eid day. The one thing is constant every year during the Eid shopping – frustrating tailors. Some of them even refuse to recognize you.

Time is running out to get new clothes for Eid. If you haven’t yet checked out the new clothes box, here’s a guide for you.

What are the best places in Karachi to buy readymade kurtas this Eid? SAMAA Digital scours markets for answers.