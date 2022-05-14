Watch: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa laid to rest

The late United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has been laid to rest in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Cemetery.

He died aged 73 Friday, the state media said, after battling illness for several years.

His funeral was held at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The UAE Crown Prince and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed the funeral prayer, according to the Emirates News Agency, the official media of the UAE.

The funeral was attended by the members of the the Al Nahyan family.

PM Shehbaz to visit the UAE

Pakistan Prime Minister will visit the UAE Saturday to offer his condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalif.

The prime minister, who is London, will arrive in the Gulf state Saturday.

In his statement, PM Sharif expressed profound grief over the demise of the late UAE leader. The prime minister said Sheikh Khalifa carried his father Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He termed his death a huge loss for the Muslim world.