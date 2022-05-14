Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa laid to rest

PM Shehbaz to visit country

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The late United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has been laid to rest in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Cemetery.

He died aged 73 Friday, the state media said, after battling illness for several years.

His funeral was held at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The UAE Crown Prince and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed the funeral prayer, according to the Emirates News Agency, the official media of the UAE.

The funeral was attended by the members of the the Al Nahyan family.

PM Shehbaz to visit the UAE

Pakistan Prime Minister will visit the UAE Saturday to offer his condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalif.

The prime minister, who is London, will arrive in the Gulf state Saturday.

 
 

You may also like

 

In his statement, PM Sharif expressed profound grief over the demise of the late UAE leader. The prime minister said Sheikh Khalifa carried his father Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He termed his death a huge loss for the Muslim world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
United Arab Emirates
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa has died: official media
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa has died: official media
Watch: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa laid to rest
Watch: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa laid to rest
Violence at reporter's funeral in Jerusalem 'deeply disturbing': W.House
Violence at reporter’s funeral in Jerusalem ‘deeply disturbing’: W.House
Tensions high ahead of Al Jazeera journalist funeral in Jerusalem
Tensions high ahead of Al Jazeera journalist funeral in Jerusalem
Watch: Israeli forces attack Shireen Abu Akleh funeral
Watch: Israeli forces attack Shireen Abu Akleh funeral
27 killed in fire in Indian capital
27 killed in fire in Indian capital
UN Security Council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist
UN Security Council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist
North Korea reports 21 new deaths as it battles Covid...
North Korea reports 21 new deaths as it battles Covid outbreak
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.