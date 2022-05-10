Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Sri Lanka crisis: Top policeman attacked by mob

Officer was responsible for security arrangements

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Hundreds of Sri Lankans staged Monday night demonstrations outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa residence in Colombo (Photo: AFP)

A mob assaulted a top Sri Lankan police officer and torched his vehicle near the prime minister’s official residence in the capital Colombo on Tuesday, authorities said.

Senior Deputy Inspector-General Deshabandu Tennakoon, the highest-ranking officer in Colombo “required emergency treatment and has returned home,” a senior police official told AFP.

He said reinforcements rushed to the area and fired warning shots to rescue the officer who came under attack despite a nationwide curfew after widespread unrest on Monday.

The officer was responsible for security arrangements in the capital on Monday when pro-government activists launched an assault against peaceful demonstrators demanding the resignation of the president.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who quit as prime minister on Monday, had to be brought out of his residence by security forces before dawn the following morning after thousands tried to storm the building overnight.

Deshabandu was in civilian clothing and had two officers with him when he was assaulted, with the angry mob accusing him of supporting pro-government activists.

FaceBook WhatsApp
colombo Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Top Sri Lankan policeman attacked by mob, Sri Lanka news, Sri Lanka crisis
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sri Lanka crisis: Top policeman attacked by mob
Sri Lanka crisis: Top policeman attacked by mob
Ukraine's EU membership ‘a matter of war, peace’ for Europe:...
Ukraine’s EU membership ‘a matter of war, peace’ for Europe: Kyiv
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.