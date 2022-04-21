Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
HOME > Global

UAE changes visit visa duration for Pakistanis, Indians

Earlier, it was 30 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

Photo: AFP

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made several changes to visa regime including stay duration for people on visit and tourist visas, local media reported.

From September onwards, people arriving in UAE on visit visa will be allowed to stay for 60 days. Earlier, it was 30 days.

The move will benefit people who are looking to stay in the Emirates for longer duration and those considering a permanent move.

Although, job exploration entry visas are already available for jobseekers coming to the UAE, a 60-day tourist visa will allow people more time to search for a job and help them get an idea about the life style in the Emirates.

“Major improvements include facilitating the entry requirements for all visa types, offering flexible visa durations that meet the needs of the visitors and the purpose of the visit,” the UAE Government Media Office said on Monday.

“In addition, all entry visas are available for single or multiple entry, can be renewed for similar periods and are valid for 60 days from their issuance date.”

Visitors from countries like Pakistan and India that do not have a visa-on-arrival arrangement with the UAE have to acquire paid-for visa before coming to the country.

Once visa expires, the visitors have a grace period of nine days to return or get their visas renewed before heavy fine being imposed. Dh200 (~Rs10,000) on the first day after the expiry of visa and Dh100 (Rs5,000) for each consecutive day.

