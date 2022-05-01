Bombshell ‘souvenir’ sparks panic in Israeli airport

An American family on holiday in Israel sparked panic when security officers at Ben Gurion airport discovered an unexploded shell in their luggage picked up as a souvenir.

Airport security immediately ordered an evacuation of the baggage check-in area when the shell was found on Thursday, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said.

Truly amazing. An American family has caused panic at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport after they were found trying to take home an unexploded shell as a souvenir. pic.twitter.com/99BqSzMpBv — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 30, 2022

The announcement caused panic in the departure hall. In a video posted on social media, passengers were seen running in all directions.

A traveller injured in the rush was taken to hospital.

One of the family’s children had picked up the shell during a visit to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the scene of intense fighting between Israel and Syria during the wars of 1967 and 1973, the IAA said.

The family boarded their flight as planned, the IAA said.