Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Bombshell ‘souvenir’ sparks panic in Israeli airport

Family bring unexploded shell

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

An American family on holiday in Israel sparked panic when security officers at Ben Gurion airport discovered an unexploded shell in their luggage picked up as a souvenir.

Airport security immediately ordered an evacuation of the baggage check-in area when the shell was found on Thursday, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said.

The announcement caused panic in the departure hall. In a video posted on social media, passengers were seen running in all directions.

A traveller injured in the rush was taken to hospital.

One of the family’s children had picked up the shell during a visit to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the scene of intense fighting between Israel and Syria during the wars of 1967 and 1973, the IAA said.

The family boarded their flight as planned, the IAA said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bombshell 'souvenir' sparks panic in Israeli airport, bomb at israeli airport, bomb video at israeli airport
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bombshell 'souvenir' sparks panic in Israeli airport
Bombshell ‘souvenir’ sparks panic in Israeli airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.