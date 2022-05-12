What Atif Aslam, Shae Gill pairing up for?

Fans thrilled to see duo together

The US Embassy Pakistan’s YouTube channel on Wednesday posted a teaser of the song featuring superstar Atif Aslam and Coke Studio’s Pasori famed Shae Gill which left fans thrilled about the “desirable” pairing.

Song promoting Covid vaccinations will be released on May 14 at 6 pm, the video description read. It also features actor Sarwat Gilani who will play the protagonist.

“The US Embassy Islamabad partnered with Pakistani Cannes-nominated film director Sarmad Khoosat to produce a new song promoting Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots,” it stated.

“The song, Manzil, included Mohammad Hanif as the lyricist and Shamsher Rana, Varqa Faraid, Nimra Gilani and Ali Hamdani as producers and composers. Vocals were provided by internationally renowned singer Atif Aslam and Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill.”

The teasers left fans surprised and excited to see the two singers together as the Pasoori singer celebrated her song’s success after it hit 100 million views last week.

Taking to Twitter, the fans expressed their excitement saying this was “a pair we needed the most”.

“Can’t wait till Saturday,” one of the fans wrote.

Another user described the collaboration as an “unexpected” for fans.

Over 120 million people have been fully vaccinated in Pakistan. For the booster doses, however, the process has been slower for which the government mulling new policies.

