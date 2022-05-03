Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy brings Pakistan’s first Marvel superhero

Director and producer Sharmeen Obaid has announced bringing Ms Marvel to Pakistan. The Marvel Studio’s original series will be released exclusively in theaters across the country.

The Oscar-winning director said the decision was made to celebrate the introduction of the first Pakistani Marvel superhero, Kamala Khan, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The role will be played by Canadian-based Pakistani actor Iman Vellani.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sharmeen revealed that Disney is bringing the first Pakistani superhero series exclusively to Pakistani cinemas.

“I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for #Pakistan!! We are bringing Ms.Marvel to theaters across the country,” she wrote.

“The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have a special announcement to make. Marvel Studios’ new original series ‘Ms Marvel’ will be released exclusively in cinemas only in Pakistan, through their licensee HKC Entertainment,” Sharmeen added.

The filmmaker also shared an exclusive six-episode schedule for the screening of the series

Episodes 1 and 2 will debut on 16th June

Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on 30th June

Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on the 14th July

The series also features a diverse cast both in front of and behind the camera. The development came to light as the OTT platform, Disney+, has not yet launched in their country.

