Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Samaa TV
Review: Ghabran Nahi Hai – love, luck and affair

Movie releases in theatres on Eid

Posted: May 1, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2022

Mohsin Ali’s ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ is releasing in theatres on Eidul Fitr. The movie is based on the famous dialogue of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The movie is written by Mohsin Ali and directed by Saqib Khan.

Premier for Saba Qamar starrer was held in Karachi and attended by the cast and crew including lead actors Saba, Zahid Ahmed, Syed Jibran, Saleem Mairaj, Afzal Khan (Rambo), director Saqib Khan and writer Mohsin Ali among others.

Plot

Ghabrana Nahi hai is a rom-com with some action sequences. It’s a love triangle but not in the traditional sense. Saba is seen romancing Zahid while on the other hand she seems to be in love with Jibran.

In the movie, Zahid is playing the role of a corrupt cop who helps Saba get her home back.

Jibran, who is known for playing serious characters on TV, can be seen playing the role of a comic relief and he was able to do quite a justice to his role.

